Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says it's just like the original JRPG in a key way: "We've reached for something that was never possible before today's technology"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director says the new action-RPG is reaching for a level that was never possible before today's technology, and that's just like the original 1997 game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi has penned a special message for the launch of the RPG sequel, which you can see just below. Hamaguchi writes that Rebirth is a "labor of love and our tribute to adventure," adding that it's a "massive world of compelling stories and our biggest game to date."

Hamaguchi also reflects on how Rebirth compares to the original Final Fantasy 7 from 1997. "We've reached for something that was never possible before today's technology: a deeper portrayal of our main cast of friends, comrades, and people of the Planet," Hamaguchi writes, saying this is just like the attitude of those who developed the original Final Fantasy 7.

If you're wondering how Hamaguchi can speak to the original mindset behind Final Fantasy 7 nearly 30 years ago, look no further than producer Yoshinori Kitase. It's Kitase who directed the original JRPG and serves as producer on both Rebirth and 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Kitase has been working on the franchise since Final Fantasy Adventure in 1991.

For his part, Kitase recently admitted that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's team didn't initially know where the remake sequel would end. Kitase revealed the Square Enix team eventually settled on Rebirth, concluding at the iconic Forgotten City because it's the "best turning point in the story." Everyone who knows what goes down there will probably agree.

