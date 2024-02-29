Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth didn't always end where the original JRPG's most heart-wrenching twist occurs, but it soon became obvious that it's the "best turning point in the story"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's producer says the second part of the trilogy ends at the Forgotten Capital as it's the "best turning point in the story."

In an interview with GQ , the director of the original Final Fantasy 7 and producer of Rebirth, Yoshinori Kitase, gives an insight into developing the sequel and how the team decided to end part two of the trilogy where they did.

According to the developer, it wasn't always clear where to end Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, and co's adventure, but it became apparent once the story had reached the Forgotten Capital - which all Final Fantasy 7 fans will know is a very important part of the character's journey.

"When we first started out, we knew the first game was going to end with the escape from Midgar," Kitase shares. "The idea of where to cut off [the] second part of the trilogy wasn't actually decided. Then it naturally became apparent that the Forgotten Capital was going to be the best turning point in the story."

We won't feature any spoilers here, just in case you've managed to avoid them for the last 27 years, but let's just say a climactic moment happens in The Forgotten Capital which is why it felt like a good place to end things. Saying that, I can't imagine how it would feel if you had no idea it was coming, and suddenly you're left bereft while the credits roll, wondering what's going to happen next.

Now that February 29 has rolled around, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is officially here. Ahead of the JRPG's launch, fans were trying out its demo - and getting absolutely cooked by the Junon demo's combat in the process. Even before it was in players' hands, Rebirth had managed to earn the highest Metacritic rating the series has seen in 23 years .