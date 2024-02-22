Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Metacritic rating is the series' highest in 23 years

Metacritic doesn't paint the full picture, but this is still mighty impressive

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The review embargo for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lifted today, and although it's still very early, the Remake sequel is currently the highest rated game in the series' since 2000's Final Fantasy 9 on Metacritic, the video game industry's foremost review aggregation site.

As Benji-Sales points out on Twitter, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is sitting at 119 reviews on Metacritic with a 93 rating, besting Final Fantasy 16's 87 score, Final Fantasy Remake's 87, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion's 78, Final Fantasy 15's 81, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's 72, and holy hell there are a lot of Final Fantasy games. I'll stop listing their respective Metacritic ratings, but I have personally verified each one and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the highest since Final Fantasy 9, which sits at 94 currently, just a point higher.

Of course, Metacritic doesn't paint the entire picture, especially since there are plenty of beloved Final Fantasy games that pre-date the website. You'll find them all on Metacritic, but there are a bunch of dead links to expired reviews, and going back that far the data generally just isn't clean enough to compare to a new release from today. Regardless, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth being the highest rated in 23 years is an accomplishment worth noting.

Our own Iain Harris wrote in his Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review: "Among its many highs, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the beloved RPG series at its best. Chemistry between characters continues to shine, improvements to side-content ensure that the original's step-out moment is one worth taking, and combat remains Square Enix's most compelling blend of modern action and active time battle heritage."

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's biggest competition as the best-reviewed game of 2024 is the roguelike deck builder darling of Steam Next Fest.

