Final Fantasy 7 is Robert Pattinson's favourite game of all-time, admits to crying during a famous scene

Robert Pattinson's favourite game of all time is Final Fantasy 7. Yep, the Tenet star really does have excellent taste, eh?

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Pattinson spoke about playing the role of Neil in Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy movie, before naming the classic JRPG as his favourite game of all-time: "Mine is, I think it's a lot of people's favourite game, is Final Fantasy 7."

Not only that, but Pattinson also says that Aerith, or Aeris if you're old school, was a first love. I always knew he was a kindred spirit. Pattinson also credits one very famous scene in the original game as being "probably one of the only times I've cried in my life." And yes, it does relate to Aerith. You can see the interview below:

First released on the PS1 back in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 holds a firm place in many players' hearts and still has plenty of nostalgia value for those who played it during their childhood. The JRPG is often viewed as being one of the best RPG's of all-time with its cast of memorable characters, strong storyline, and turn-based action. With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake earlier this year, Cloud and the gang were introduced to a new generation and won over the hearts of longtime players and newcomers alike.

The Tenet actor is currently filling the shoes of Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, the upcoming take on DC's famous Dark Knight got its first debut teaser trailer during FanDome. In a rather moody looking first trailer, you get to see the Caped Crusader go up against the Riddler played by Paul Dano. Let's hope Pattinson can channel the emotion he felt during that Final Fantasy scene into his role as Gotham's protector.