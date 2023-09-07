Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis might deviate from the original storyline

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis might well deviate from its source material.

Square Enix's mobile compilation game has only just launched on iOS and Android devices alike. In the tweet below, though, Square Enix hails it as "another possibility for a Remake," teasing that the mobile game's storylines could deviate from Final Fantasy 7's original plot.

Another Possibility for a RemakeAs of September 7, PDT FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS has officially launched!Enjoy a new take on the nostalgic world of the FINAL FANTASY VII series on the go!Download Now:https://t.co/Rhibh4NmJs#FF7EC #FF7EverCrisis #FF7 pic.twitter.com/cb4NDJ4HBiSeptember 7, 2023 See more

"Another possibility for a remake" is a tagline Square Enix has been banding about over the last few years for the main Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy. This was after Cloud and company defeated the Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2020, leaving the door wide open for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's story to deviate from the 1997 story and forge its own path.

For those unfamiliar, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis contains the stories of Final Fantasy 7, Crisis Core, The First Soldier, and an original prequel starring a young Sephiroth. You can play through all these games in the new mobile title, although some stories might be added later on after launch, after Square Enix revealed earlier this week that one new story chapter would be added every month.

We don't know for certain that Ever Crisis will offer its own spin on the original Final Fantasy 7 story, and only players who see the four stories through to their end will know for sure. The race is now on to see if Square Enix has pulled more multiverse/alternate timeline shenanigans with Ever Crisis, and considering Tetsuya Nomura's penchant for that with Kingdom Hearts, we certainly wouldn't put it past him.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is launching early next year in 2024. The latest trailer for the remake installment had Tifa fans very worried for the character's safety, in what could be another huge deviation from the original storyline.

Elsewhere for Final Fantasy at large, Final Fantasy 16 is finally coming to PC, and two DLC packages are in the works for the latest game.