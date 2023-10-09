Final Fantasy 16 star flexes his archive of nostalgic JRPG history

Final Fantasy 16’s Clive has again flexed his impressive archive of series history.

Ben Starr, the actor behind Final Fantasy 16’s main man Clive, recently took to Twitter to show off his old PlayStation and PlayStation 2 memory cards, which supposedly hold his saves for the series’ classics. "These memory cards have my original saves from FFVI, FFVII, FFVIII, FFIX, FFX, and FFXII," wrote Starr in a selfie with the cards, "I’ve never let them go." At least he’s seemingly unfazed by the long load times and weird music that came with Final Fantasy 6’s PS1 version.

This isn’t the first time that Starr has brandished his love for the iconic series. Just last week, the actor showed love to the series’ black sheep, Final Fantasy 13. "Fancy a stiff drink and quick chat about why FFXIII’s stagger system is a modern marvel" Starr joked on Twitter while posing with a version of Lightning’s gunblade.

Believers of destiny-altering crystals might put Starr’s casting down to fate. Due to general life shenanigans, the actor "wasn’t even going to turn up to the audition" originally. But maybe some of the series’ crystal dust spilled down to a longtime fan. Elsewhere, the actor revealed that he’s also very aware of how much fans love Clive’s ass: "I have watched you all pause the game, I have watched you all screengrab pictures of his crotch to your thousands and thousands of viewers."

Our Final Fantasy 16 review had great things to say about the action JRPG, but PC players will need to wait a while longer, as a PC port was only recently announced alongside two paid DLCs. There’s been no official word about the game coming to Xbox, but Phil Spencer did say we would "hear more" about future Final Fantasies on the console soon.

Up next is Final Fantasy Rebirth, which continues the remake trilogy early next year.