Final Fantasy 16 PC port is in the "final stages of optimization," system requirements are "somewhat high," and there's a demo on the way

The PC port of Final Fantasy 16 is at the end of its development cycle, producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida has revealed.

Yoshida said as much in a new interview with Game Informer, in which he also spoke vaguely about what PC players can expect in terms of system requirements. He didn't get into specifics, but it sounds like the sprawling action-RPG will take quite a toll on your rig depending on your specs.

"In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now," he said through a translator. "When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high."

Yoshida told Game Informer the team at Square Enix needs "more time" before announcing a release date, but he did assure "it won't be a year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that."

He also revealed that a demo for Final Fantasy 16 on PC will be available at some point before launch, which is particularly handy in this case as the sequel is a pretty stark departure for the series, featuring fast-paced action-RPG gameplay and a vaguely Game of Thrones-esque story of political intrigue in a medieval fantasy setting.

I, along with my colleague Iain Harris, loved it, with GamesRadar+'s Final Fantasy 16 review reading: "Not only does Final Fantasy 16 bring new ideas to the series, then, it implements them with plenty of polish in a way that makes sense in the world built. More action-focused gameplay sits more comfortably on either side of the button-press sequences of each grand fight, extending the spectacle on show in each cutscene to the gameplay itself. Ideas new to Final Fantasy here aren't new to gaming in general, though few could execute them as cleanly as Square Enix has here."

