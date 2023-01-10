Final Fantasy 14 will finally hit level 100, but what comes next is unclear

Final Fantasy 14's next level cap with its new major expansion will be level 100.

Game director Naoki Yoshida recently confirmed the news via a Livedoor (opens in new tab) blog, revealing that when Final Fantasy 14's next expansion arrives in the game's 7.0 update, the level cap will change to level 100. This follows the standard patterns we've become accustomed to with each new expansion, as the level cap is typically always boosted up by 10 levels.

The Final Fantasy 14 director is looking even further ahead, though. Yoshida theorizes about how Square Enix could go about raising the level cap with future expansions, and if you're thinking that level 110 might simply be the answer, Yoshida's got bad news for you.

It turns out the director isn't really a fan of progressing upwards in increments of 10 after level 110, commenting that the entire thing would feel a bit half-assed. It's clear Yoshida doesn't really have a solution to this problem he's given himself right now, but we'll be waiting at least a handful of years to find out how Square Enix actually tackles it.

Final Fantasy 14's latest update, patch 6.3, launched earlier today on January 10. The patch obviously continues the main scenario quest, building towards the eventual next expansion Yoshida references here, while also continuing side activities like the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid, Tataru's Grand Endeavour, and even introducing more precious housing plots for players around the world.

Oh, and there's also the continuation of the beloved/dreaded Manderville questline, which Yoshida previously warned will only get "worse" in future updates.