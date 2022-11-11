Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.3 releases early January

Final Fantasy 14's next significant update will be with us next year in early January 2023.

Square Enix announced the new information earlier today on November 11, in a brand new Letter From the Producer Live showcase. Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.3 will be titled 'Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,' which is a pretty ominous title for the next major update.

As ever, there'll be brand new main scenario quests for players to undertake when patch 6.3 rolls around. The showcase livestream showed a screenshot of newcomer Zero, so it's a pretty safe bet that the shadowy character will once again have a pretty major role in the new story quests.

Alongside these new story quests, patch 6.3 will also likely feature the next stage of the Myths of the Realm 24-player Alliance Raid, as Square Enix announced last month. There'll also be the implementation of the Trust system for the remainder of Dungeons in Heavensward, for solo players to look forward to.

Elsewhere, the new showcase confirmed that both Tataru's Grand Endeavour and the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures will both continue in patch 6.3. Looking ahead slightly to patch 6.35, Square Enix confirmed there'll be brand new Tribal Quests, and new Manderville Weapons for players to obtain.

For further details on patch 6.3, such as an exact release date in January 2023, we'll have to tune in to part two of the Letter From the Producer Live on the patch at some point in the near future. Considering patch 6.3's release time, look for this next showcase to air at some point in December.

