Final Fantasy 14 fans hope the new patch 7.0 jobs makes good on old ideas

Another Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest is around the corner, and that means details on the next big expansion for the MMO.

Alongside the title of the grandiose patch and a lil’ trailer to boot, we’re likely to discover what new jobs are on the way – at some point. You see, Final Fantasy 14 gets several Fan Fests staged in America, Europe, and Japan. America is up first, with Europe coming thereafter before a showcase in Japan wraps it all up next year.

That means that the new classes for the MMO might not be revealed just yet, though the work among fans to figure it out has already started. As one points out on Reddit, producer Naoki Yoshida is known to tease what’s coming through his choice of t-shirt. He wore a Batman T-shirt before revealing the Dark Knight job, a Bugs Bunny t-shirt before announcing the playable Viera race, and so on. When Yoshi-P takes the stage at Fan Fest, you know people will be eyeing up his attire for clues.

Until then, people are putting together their best theories on what’s coming – or just suggesting what job they think would be cool, shout out to the Geomancer hopefuls.

YouTuber IAmPlushie points to the latest dungeon as a potential clue of what’s to come. During the Mount Rokkon quest line, you’ll come across an NPC who is also an Onmyoji, a magic user who can predict the future and commune with spirits – also referred to as Oracles or Mystics in other Final Fantasy games. It’s not the first time we’ve met an Onmyoji in the MMO, though it is interesting as Yoshida spoke about the class previously around the Stormblood expansion.

At the other end of the spectrum, the other job fans wish to see in Final Fantasy 14 relates to Blitzball. How it would work varies per each fan’s interpretation, though what you typically end up with is a Striker-style class that plays a lot like Wakka from Final Fantasy 10. In fairness, Yoshida has previously admitted that the team wants to add Blitzball, the devs just haven’t figured it out yet. While that likely relates to a mode more focused on team-based PvP, an actual job based around the water sport may not be too far away if that happens.

Mind you, there’s a chance the team will announce a job we’ve never seen in the series before. Speaking to the Final Fantasy 11 site We Are Vana’diel, Yoshida explained that adapting old jobs to the formula is “tough” as the “gameplay experience needs to match their pre-established design”. As such, Yoshida reckons “We have no choice but to come up with brand new jobs that haven’t appeared in the Final Fantasy series before.”

Either way, we don’t have long to wait to see, as the North American Fan Fest takes place this weekend on June 28 and 29. Even if Yoshida doesn’t reveal a new class, keep an eye on that T-shirt.

