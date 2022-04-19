Final Fantasy 14 director promises to finally fix in-game housing crisis

Final Fantasy 14 will suspend future housing lotteries while issues are remedied, and Square Enix has provided an update on fixes for bugs in the system.

Earlier today on April 19, Square Enix and Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida took to the Lodestone to pen an apology. When housing lotteries for plots in Final Fantasy 14 kicked off last week, it only took a few hours for players to lament the system, calling it broken, and noting in many cases that none of the bidding teams on a single plot were actually rewarded with said plot.

Now, Yoshida has cleared up a lot of confusion surrounding the housing crisis. Chiefly, teams numbering one to five were bidding on housing plots, but in some cases the number zero was being displayed as the winning team, meaning the plot in question wasn't rewarded to any of the bidding teams.

Yoshida reveals that the lottery actually did go as planned, but the winning numbers just weren't displayed correctly. When Square Enix is able to fix this issue, the correct winning numbers for lottery plots will be revealed, and teams will subsequently be rewarded with their housing plot.

Until then however, all ongoing lotteries for plots of land will be suspended, Yoshida reveals. This is no doubt disappointing news to Free Companies who are yet to place a bid on a housing plot, but Yoshida reassures players that Square Enix is actively looking into rooting out these problems in future lotteries, and will provide an update on lotteries returning when they're able to. It's not an ideal situation by any means, but it's good to know that fixes are coming to the lottery system at large.

