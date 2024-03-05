13 years since the last movie, Final Destination finally announces filming has begun on the sixth installment of the horror franchise

Over a decade after being laid to rest, popular horror franchise Final Destination is resurrected with yet another installment, which has now officially begun filming.

Producer Craig Perry announced the news on social media ( H/T Bloody Disgusting ) writing, "After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing."

The franchise was first introduced to audiences way back in 2000 with the release of Final Destination , a gruesome survival horror that followed a group of people who escaped death. They'd been due to get on a plane that later crashed thanks to a teen's prognostic vision, only to meet their bloody end in a series of gruesome ways. From a rollercoaster crash to a highway pile-up, all five films are set around individuals being chased by their own impending demise after they break the very laws of nature by escaping death.

As well as filming news, Perry also revealed the official title for the sixth flick: Final Destination: Bloodlines. We don’t know about you, but that reminds us of another horror sequel, and it seems that Perry thinks so too. He mentioned later in the post: "I know, I know — Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we’ve had for three years, and we’re keeping it… for now."

The plot of the film is still unclear as we are still waiting on a synopsis, but earlier reports from Bloody Disgusting say the movie will center on first responders, welcoming back series veteran mortician William Bludworth (Tony Todd) who appears in the original, Final Destination 2 , and Final Destination 5 . The film is set to explore Bludworth's backstory and reveal more about his connection to death.

The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who both faked their own deaths on a Zoom call in order to secure the job. Now that's what we call dedication. The flick also has Scream 5 writer Guy Busick on board and Spider-Man: No Way Home ’s Jon Watts as producer.