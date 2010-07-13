Film4 Summer Screen 2010 line-up

Share

Film 4 Summer Screen 2010 has revealed its full line-up for this year’s film-packed fun-fest, and highlights include a Hollywood actioner, a Woody Allen love letter and a vampire double bill.

Kicking off on Thursday 29 July in collaboration with BAFTA, the season opens with the people’s premiere of Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz’s new action-adventure Knight And Day .

Screenings will take place every evening for the rest of the run until 8 August, including showings of Kill Bill, Team America, Manhattan and Black Narcissus .

“Film4 Summer Screen is so much more than just a beautiful open-air cinema: it is a total film experience,” said Jenny Waldman, Public Programmes Consultant, Somerset House Trust.

"The best films shown in state of the art conditions, unique encounters with the people who make them, the splendour of the setting at Somerset House. We are thrilled to announce a great programme for everyone in our tenth anniversary year.”

There will also be a series of behind-the-scenes events entitled Behind The Screen, with Jesse Armstrong holding a talk on Satirical Cinema, David Walliams celebrating the Bond movies, and a special examination of how dreams are represented in the movies.

Check out the full listing below…



Films

•A spectacular double bill of kung fu carnage and rampaging revenge with Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 and Bruce Lee’s landmark of action cinema Enter the Dragon (Fri 30 July)

•Puppets and stop animation at their most outrageous and surreal in a plastic fantastic double bill of Team America: World Police and a special preview of the ingenious French comedy A Town Called Panic (Sat 31 July) .

•Woody Allen’s wise and witty love letter to his home city, Manhattan (Sun 1 August)

•Sean Connery is the iconic Bond in Goldfinger (Mon 2 August).

•A rare big screen showing of legendary British film-making duo Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s classic, with its erotic under-currents and delirious beauty, Black Narcissus (Tue 3 August).

• Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war masterpiece Paths of Glory (Wed 4 August) proving the director was a genius even in his early years.

•Liza Minnelli steps into the spotlight with dazzling musical set pieces and the decadence of 1930s Berlin in Cabaret (Thu 5 August).

•David Lynch’s troubling adult fairy tale, Mulholland Drive (Fri 6 August)

•‘Bite-night’ featuring a double bill of vampire tales: Let The Right One In and The Lost Boys (Sat 7 August).

•Russell Crowe stars in the epic sea-faring adventure, Master and Commander directed by Peter Weir, and adapted from the novels of Patrick O’Brian. In the words of Time magazine: “With subtlety and power, it explores the complexities of men at war, even with themselves. It puts the passion into action.” and by the New York Times as “stupendously entertaining.” (Sun 8 August)





Behind The Screen

Mon 30 July: Satirical Cinema, the history of political satire on film and more recently on television, with speakers including writer Jesse Armstrong (In the Loop, Four Lions).

Tue 1 August: Bright Lights Big City, exploring cinema’s depiction of the big city, from romantic to dystopian, from clinical to fantastical.

Mon 2 August: All that Glitters is Goldfinger, Guy Hamilton, David Arnold and David Walliams lead a cast of Bond collaborators and fans celebrating and recalling the stories behind some of the best moments in the film.

Tue 3 August: BAFTA Winning Shorts, screening highlights of this year’s nominations for BAFTA short film and short animation award including the inners in each category.

Wed 4 August: Kubrick’s Camera, Christiane Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick’s widow, and producer Jan Harlan (The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut) join friends of the Director explore some of Kubrick’s most mesmerizing and unforgettable images.

Thu 5 August: Dance on Film, Max Giwa and Dania Pasquini, the film-makers behind this summer’s massive box office hit, StreetDance 3D, will be joined by a panel of choreographers, dancers and directors to discuss the challenges associated with representing dance on screen.

Fri 6 August: Celluloid Dreams, A special panel event featuring writers and film-makers, looking at the long standing relationship between the world of dreams and the cinema.

Sat 7 August: The Immortal Appeal of the Vampire, film critic and novelist Kim Newman (Anno Dracula) will be joined by writers and film-making talent to look at the on-screen legacy of the vampire.

Will you be attending?