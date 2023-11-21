Fighting totally solo, Baldur's Gate 3 streamer kills the RPG's hardest bosses in one turn with D&D class engineering and an absurd arrow supply

One dedicated Baldur's Gate 3 streamer has made a habit of solo-killing bosses in just one turn.

That player would be Luality on YouTube, who's actually already pretty famed for taking on games like Elden Ring on a dance pad. Not content with downing the likes of Malenia with motion controls, the streamer has now turned their attention to killing bosses in Baldur's Gate 3 in a single turn.

In the short video below for example, Luality uses their character's sneak attack to set off an truly awesome wave of arrow attacks to take down Grym in the Adamantium Forge in one turn. After Tav's sneak attack, there's four arrows ploughed into Grym, each of which is a critical hit, felling the boss in one turn without even using the Forge itself to best the boss.

Next up for a brutal dressing-down, it's Raphael. The calculating demon might've summoned a group of heavy-hitting henchmen to back him up in the fight, but once again they're absolutely no match for a series of ranged attacks with multiple Arrows of Many Targets, which split and chain through enemies. That's eight attacks to the Vengeful Cambions, another to finish off Raphael, and one final chained arrow to take out the last two minions.

Ketheric Thorm thinks he's all that, but he might as well be made of papier-mâché in the face of Luality. First thing's first - they use Scratch to free Dame Aylin in some quick thinking, before assassinating the Mindflayer to the right of the boss arena with a well-placed arrow when the Apostle of Myrkul appears.

Somehow, it takes just three arrows to kill the Apostle of Myrkul. I must've watched the clip above about five times now, and I still can't believe what I'm seeing - even Luality is dumbfounded when the second arrow manages to decimate more than half of the boss's health.

What's going on in a lot of these clips is that Luality has somehow managed to amass four, and in some case five, actions in just one turn. I'll be honest, I've got absolutely no idea how Luality has managed to accrue all these Action Points, but they're all paramount for pulling off these tricks. Adding to the carnage are tools like Luck of the Far Realms and Executioner, which grant bonus critical hits by way of Luality's class choices.

But wait: there's more! Finally, we're at the House of Grief, which might not technically be a mainline boss, but it's still a pain in the ass. Once again, the 'Arrow of Many Targets' is the key here, as it bounces between the multiple enemies with an assassination bonus to cut down everyone in the gauntlet in a single turn.

Well blimey, that was a lot. Next time you're thinking to yourself, "maybe the combat in Baldur's Gate 3 actually isn't as deep as everyone makes it out to be," watch these clips and think again.

Here's everything we know about potential Baldur's Gate 3 DLC so far, wrapped up into one handy article.