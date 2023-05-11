FIFA 23 is broken on PS5 if you're too popular

By Hirun Cryer
published

You might want to trim your friends list if it's over 100

FIFA 23
(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 players on PS5 are experiencing stability issues if they're just too damn popular.

If you've got more than 100 friend on your PS5's Friends List, you could be in a spot of trouble with FIFA 23. According to the tweet from EA's developers just below, PS5 players might be experiencing various stability issues in FIFA 23, and the only solution to the problem is to reduce your Friends List below 100.

See more

If you are experiencing issues with FIFA 23 on PS5, you might have to knock off a few friends from your profile. Here's hoping you don't have to get rid of too many acquaintances to get FIFA 23 back under control, and if you know them in real life, you might want to give them a heads-up first.

It's an absolutely bizarre situation, and we'd love to know how friends on the PS5 can directly impact the stability of a game. This is definitely one of the more technical sides of making and maintaining video games that's talked about a lot less than other areas of development.

To keep up to date on how EA's developers are handling the situation, keep an eye on the official FIFA 23 Trello (opens in new tab) board for more. It's here that issues are logged and updated whenever there's a solution, and if you're a hardcore FIFA 23 fanatic, it's a good idea to just keep an eye on the Trello board in general for changes and fixes.

For more on EA's latest football sim, you can check out our FIFA 23 formations guide to the best setups in the game. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.