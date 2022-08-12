Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 releases in under 2 weeks with Island Sanctuary in tow

The Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 release date has been set, and it’s less than two weeks away – also, yes, Island Sanctuary is included, so we’re all good there.

Producer Naoki Yoshida reveals in the latest Live Letter stream that Final Fantasy 14’s next big content update releases on August 23. Alongside some more information on the Animal Crossing-like Island Sanctuary feature and more battle challenges, we got a swanky new trailer to drum up the excitement. Check it out.

So, what’s coming with Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2? The main scenario quest is set to continue alongside Tataru’s sidequest. We also got our first glimpse at the next chapter of the Pandæmonium raid during the stream, which is called Abyssos.

The big one, though, was Island Sanctuary – we got some new details during the previous Live Letter stream, though we had to wait until today to see the mode in action as it wasn’t quite ready last time. If you missed it, you gather materials, plant crops, care for animals, landscape terrain, build facilities, sell handicrafts, and more on a vast island.

Part of the stream involves Yoshi-P exploring and doing some of this himself – it’s great. Since this is Final Fantasy 14 we’re talking about, special outfits are also involved, which are equally excellent.

It also looks like Square Enix will continue to support Island Sanctuary with new content every few months, so expect your cosy wee island to evolve – hey, maybe one day we’ll get island visitors so you’ll get to hang with G’raha Tia or Ameliance.

Elsewhere in patch 6.2, you’ve got PvP updates alongside a new dungeon and trial encounter. Square Enix is also continuing to improve Heavensward main scenario content, such as duty improvement.

Even further afield, you’re getting more Hildibrand content, weapon enhancement quests, and more in update 6.25, which will arrive later.

You can watch the full Live Letter stream here (opens in new tab) if you missed it.

