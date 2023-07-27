Fashion Dreamer is about to be the most stylish Nintendo Switch game, and it's releasing in November

Nintendo is releasing a fashion designer simulation game that lets players live their best influencer life, and it's out before the end of the year.

On July 26, Nintendo shared a trailer for upcoming game Fashion Dreamer from developer Syn Sophia - a Japanese studio known for SimCity DS and early wrestling games. The game is being published by Marvelous, who also recently released Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, and is set to release on November 3, 2023.

By the looks of the game's trailer, players will work to become a top fashion influencers as they create outfits for various characters (aka Muses), gain followers and likes, obtain new items, design their own clothing and accessory brand, take selfies, and go online to interact with other creators all over the world. Players will inhabit the virtual world of Eve which is split up into four different sections called Cocoons and all follow a distinct theme.

Fashion Dreamer appears to be a kind of spiritual successor to Syn Sophia's previous style-centric games, the Style Savvy series. This collection of games was released on the Nintendo DS back in the late 2010s and saw players working in a clothing boutique and styling its customers - so if you were a fan of these games growing up, Fashion Dreamer is going to be for you.

It now makes so much sense as to why Fashion Dreamer reminded me of some of the Nintendo DS-era games I grew up playing, so I am so here if Nintendo wants to continue bringing this kind of game back. In fact, this is just one of the upcoming fashion-focused games I've got my eye on. Back in December 2022, we also reported on the next Infinite Nikki game - a dress-up adventure game from a former Breath of the Wild developer .