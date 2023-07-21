Fans think the Spider-Man 2 PS5 reveal might have spoiled a major plot point

Sony has been getting more loose-lipped on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 recently, revealing more details at San Diego Comic Con 2023 ahead of the game's release in October.

Some fans suspect Sony's gotten a bit too loose-lipped however, as it looks like the company has spoiled a plot point of the game in the reveal of the limited edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 and Dualsense controller bundle.

In the reveal video, the symbiote is shown covering up the console before a spark of electricity volts through it, causing it to shrink back. This, paired with the audio of the video, has some fans convinced that Sony has accidentally spoiled a plot point.

If you would like to avoid a potential spoiler for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, turn back now! Go and read about the game's version of Venom instead!

Across Twitter and Reddit, fans are now debating whether the audio in the video is actually from the game or not, as it most definitely sounds like Miles helping Peter to remove the symbiote with his electricity powers, called Venom Blasts. Whilst some fans think this is audio specially recorded for the video, others think it's voice lines taken straight from the game. Other specifics of the audio are being debated too - is this Miles actually removing the symbiote off of Peter?

Whether this has been taken directly from the game or not is something we'll only find out when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 drops on October 20, though it'd be a massive oversight on Sony's part if it actually has managed to spoiler its own game in a console reveal video.