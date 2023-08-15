Fan-made Pokemon MMO finally gets the series' second region, 11 years after launch

11 years after it first launched, a fan-made Pokemon MMO has finally received the second region from the mainline games.

Yes, there is actually a fan-made Pokemon MMO out there, and it's still going strong over a decade after release. This game is PokeMMO, and it just received the second region from the mainline Pokemon games, the Johto region, 11 years after it first debuted for PC players.

Today the sun rises on the sacred land of Johto, one of the most anticipated additions of all time. As you step into this exciting journey, may your path be blessed and your encounters shine.✨✨The Johto region is now available on PokeMMO. pic.twitter.com/RVn5KqAu1eAugust 12, 2023 See more

The Johto region brings with it a brand new storyline for PokeMMO players to get stuck into, complete with new boss battles and creatures to catch. However, you will need to make sure you've downloaded either the HeartGold or SoulSilver ROM to access the new region in PokeMMO.

Understandably, the PokeMMO's PokeDex has been updated and expanded with the Johto region. You'll need to complete this updated 'Dex, as well as defeat the Elite Four in every region, if you want to make it to Mt. Silver, which is an optional endgame area in the new region.

Apricorns can finally be scavenged in the Johto region, which can be used in PokeMMO's crafting systems to create Moon Balls, Fast Balls, and Heavy Balls. You can also fashion Love Balls using Pink Apricorns, Friend Balls with Green Apricorns, Lure Balls with Blue Apricorns, and Level Balls with Red Apricorns.

The Johto region might've taken a while getting here, but considering everything on offer with the new area, it's one substantial update for the Pokemon MMO. Elsewhere in PokeMMO, you can delve into the Kanto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova regions, so there are now five regions in total to explore.

