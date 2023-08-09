Fan feedback to League of Legends fighting game Project L is almost totally positive

By Hirun Cryer
published

Project L went down a treat at EVO 2023

Project L Ahri
(Image credit: Riot)

The first reactions to Project L's playable demo are in, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

Over the past weekend, Riot debuted a playable Project L demo at EVO 2023 in Las Vegas, finally rolling out their long-gestating fighting game for anyone at the event to try. Now that fighting pros and fans alike have had the chance to go hands-on with Riot's new game, they've got nothing but praise for it.

Just below for example, one EVO 2023 attendee calls the demo "CRAZY," pointing to an extensive Ahri combo attack. There's no denying the demo footage looks absolutely slick, with character combos and the switch between main and backup characters in particular looking pretty sublime.

See more

More EVO 2023 attendees have sounded off with similar thoughts just below. For Project L to be playable for the fighting genre's most hardened fans at EVO and come away with basically universal praise should be seen as a serious win for Riot's new fighting game.

See more
See more
See more

These reactions to Project L are also notable because it's one of the scant times we've seen or heard anything from Riot about the game in over four years. After being announced in 2019 amid a slate of other projects, Project L has basically gone radio silent since then, with its developers only popping up periodically to offer slight updates.

In a previous update last month, Riot revealed Project L actually supports 1v1, 2v2, and 2v1 matchups. Game director Shaun Rivera described it as "a bit like tag-team wrestling" as one fighter takes to the stage, while the other waits to be tagged in just offscreen. Project L looks pretty fast and ferocious from these new clips, and it's already got plenty of fans.

You can check out our guide to the best fighting games if you're after something to get stuck into to make the wait for Project L easier. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.