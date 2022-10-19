Fallout: London cuts Ghouls based on Queen Elizabeth and King Charles

Fallout 4 mega mod Fallout: London is changing two NPCs who were previously based on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles (now King Charles III).

The mod's development team touched on these changes in its latest progress video (opens in new tab), alongside a plethora of updates on the mod's features and environments. Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the team has decided to swap out two Ghouls who acted as pseudo-cameos for the royal family in favor of new, currently unknown characters.

(Image credit: Fallout: London mod team)

At least, I'm assuming they were Ghouls, which are basically irradiated zombies (with varying degrees of coherence and humanity) in the Fallout universe. The Ghoul Queen certainly looks the part between her severed hand collection and the vicious attack corgis, but I suppose it's possible that Ghoul Charles – at least the variant that still has a nose – was actually just lightly irradiated and really, really tired from all this post-apocalyptic bollocks.

"We did have an inclusion for her and her son, at the time Prince Charles, now King Charles III," project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter explains in the video. "They were going to be included in the mod. We've always maintained that if she was to pass away before the mod was complete, we would change it. As such, here's the official announcement to notify you all that we are changing it. As to what, you'll have to wait and see. Just do not expect them in there. There's no point asking in the comments, there's no point moaning. It's the official stance of the mod and it will not change."

Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, and last we heard, it's on track for a 2023 release .