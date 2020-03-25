Fairy tale RPG Child of Light is free for keeps on PC

Ubisoft's spellbinding RPG Child of Light is now available for free on PC via Uplay. You have until 6am PT / 9am ET / 2PM GMT on Saturday, March 28 to claim it, and as long as you do, you can keep it forever.

Child of Light was originally released in 2014 by Ubisoft Montreal. It's a 2D sort-of turn-based RPG which presents like a somber storybook, and yes it is rather odd that the house of Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and more is the one that made it. But that just makes it that much more special. Child of Light is a treat, and if you haven't played it, you're officially out of excuses.

You play as Aurora, a princess torn from her world and stranded in the kingdom of Lemuria. In her quest to save Lemuria and return home, Aurora assembles a gang of unlikely heroes that shape her journey and influence her growth as a character. If you liked the fairy tale vibe of Ni No Kuni, you'll feel right at home.

The story's endearingly quaint, but it's the art, music, and combat that really sells Child of Light. Its gorgeous watercolor world would give Okami a run for its money, and its orchestral - largely string and flute - soundtrack can hang with the likes of Ori and the Blind Forest and Hollow Knight. I'm listening to it as I write this, in fact. Then there's the active-time combat, which is like turn-based combat but with more stuff going, like attack cooldowns and a target cursor thing. I'm not doing the best job of explaining this; just go play it and have a great time.