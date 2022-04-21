F1 2022 release date set for July

F1 2022 will launch on July 1 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, EA revealed today.

The "new era" of EA Sports' fabled F1 series is available for pre-order now, and if you fork up the dough for the F1 22 Champions Edition, you'll get to start racing three days ahead of the official release date on June 28. If you pre-order any version of the game before May 16, you'll get a special Miami-themed goodie bag including livery, suit, helmet, gloves, a cap, t-shirt, and wall art designed by a local artist.

F1 2022 sports new cars and a new handling model that aims to replicate the intensity of real-world races seen in Formula 1's 2022 season. There's also the new Miami International Autodrome circuit, where you can burn some rubber against the sunny, palm tree-dotted backdrop of Florida. And for the first time, F1 2022 will add Sprint races, which were introduced during Formula 1's 2021 season.

"We look forward to welcoming our players to the new era of Formula 1," said Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mather. "Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and re-worked the tyre model, making the handling more true to life. With new and updated circuits, Adaptive AI, F1 Life, and expanded gameplay options, there has never been a better time for players to take their seats and live the life of an F1 driver."

F1 2022 will feature a customizable hub where you can show off your supercars, clothing, and accessories you earn from races, the game's "Podium Pass," and the in-game store. Other additions include the new Immersive option, which adds risk-reward challenges, and the new Broadcast mode, which includes "controlled and authentic cinematics" to enhance the action.

Speaking of immersive, EA confirmed today that F1 2022 will be VR compatible via two headsets: the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

