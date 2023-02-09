Exclusive: The Legend of Vox Machina clip reveals that things have gone from bad to worse

With the Critical Role show's second season well under way, we've got an exclusive The Legend of Vox Machina clip to tease what's coming next.

Catching up with the party after they return from the otherworldly plane of the Feywild, The Legend of Vox Machina clip reveals how tricksy that alternate world can be - although the crew were only gone for three days, three weeks had actually passed in the material world.

Things have gone rapidly downhill in that time. The Chroma Conclave has swept across Tal'Dorei and taken the city of Emon along with Westruun, and even though Percy's hometown of Whitestone is hidden from the dragons' view thanks to a cloaking spell, it can't stay that way for long. It's fortunate, then, that Vox Machina has returned… or at least, some of them have.

You can catch the latest episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video.

Want to find out more about Tal'Dorei itself and don't mind a few spoilers, on the other hand? It's worth checking out Tal'Dorei Reborn, an official sourcebook from Critical Role delving into the lore of the world and allowing players of the best tabletop RPGs to explore it themselves. It's several hundred pages of background on the cultures and peoples of that continent, along with specific backgrounds and species to play as if you want to explore the region in pen-and-paper form.

Meanwhile, those wanting to prepare for the upcoming Mighty Nein animated series should take a look at Explorer's Guide to Wildemount. This official addition to Dungeons and Dragons books provides all the info you need to know about the group's adventuring backyard, and it has some prewritten adventures as well to ease players into the setting.

