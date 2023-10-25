Exclusive: Unexpected challengers enter the ring with these MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan cards

By Benjamin Abbott
published

Meet the 'Mischievous Pup' and 'Careening Minecart'

A dog runs down the street with a mechanical arm in its mouth
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

It's reveals season for the latest MTG set, so we've been given a couple of cards from the Lost Caverns of Ixalan range to exclusively reveal.

Suffice to say, both offer a rather… different perspective on the setting than we've had so far. Instead of the usual dinosaurs, gods, and warriors that are the usual fare for Lost Caverns of Ixalan, these cards are a little more tongue-in-cheek. First up is the MTG 'Mischievous Pup' card, with an expression any dog-owner will recognize. This dog (who's made off with a gnome's mechanical arm) has Flash and can return a target permanent you control to its owner's hand. In terms of design, it seems to be drawing from Mexican alebrije artwork (if that isn't ringing a bell, it featured heavily in Disney's Coco). 

A dog runs through a market with a mechanical arm in its mouth in this Lost Caverns of Ixalan card

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Next up is 'Careening Minecart,' which looks as if it's been taken straight from Indiana Jones or one of those Donkey Kong minecart levels. Whenever this MTG card attacks, it creates a Treasure token, and can also be used with another card due to its 'Crew' option that allows you to tap any number of 1+ power creatures you control to turn it into an artefact creature.

A minecart rushes down the track with a rider holding on and pink crystals flying about in this Lost Caverns of Ixalan card

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

It's not too long until Lost Caverns of Ixalan hits shelves; it's due to arrive on November 17. However, pre-release events run from November 10, and if you'd prefer to go digital, you can also grab the set on MTG Arena as of November 14.

