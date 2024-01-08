Excellent new Halo mod brings a Star Wars Battlefront crossover for Spartans vs Stormtroopers

A mod has transplanted the world of Star Wars Battlefront straight into Halo's classic multiplayer.

'The Battlefront Pack' is out right now on Steam via the Steam Workshop, a creation of seven PC modders. It's a mod for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which takes eight total multiplayer maps from the original Star Wars Battlefront, and combines them with Halo's Spartans for some brilliant multiplayer action.

The Battlefront PackThe Ultimate Star Wars x Halo Crossover available on Steam Workshop NOW!Download Here: https://t.co/uZiXM2NWqu pic.twitter.com/cJ2A57W0ImDecember 8, 2023 See more

The maps available are Hoth, Geonosis, the Death Star, Mustafar, Coruscant, Kashyyyk, Mos Eisley, and Scarif. In other words, The Battlefront Pack is pulling from the entire spectrum of maps in the original EA multiplayer game, including experiences from both the original and prequel trilogies.

The aesthetic of the old Battlefront works weirdly well with Halo 3's multiplayer, which is the game engine that the new mod is based on. Seeing Stormtroopers and Spartans fighting against one another should be weird, but it just sort of makes sense when you watch a snippet of gameplay.

Obviously, you can't just hop into an online game with the mod installed and hope to play against random players on Hoth. As one of the mod's creators writes on the Steam Workshop page for the mod, that power is purely in the hands of current Halo developer 343, so you'll need to organize a match with your friends and invite them in manually to play against them.

Elsewhere, mod creator abyssquick mentioned last month on Steam's forums that a new map was in development for The Battlefront Pack, but didn't say which map. In fact, they're not even sure it's even going to be released at all, but it's good to know the mod's team is still working hard on updating their creation.

