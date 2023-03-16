First Evil Dead Rise reactions call it "vicious", "surprising" and a must-see for horror fans

By Amy West
published

Critics are raving about Evil Dead Rise following its premiere at SXSW 2023

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie in Evil Dead Rise
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first Evil Dead Rise reactions are here – and it's being called "vicious", "wild" and "the most extreme entry" in the franchise so far. Shortly after the horror sequel premiered at South by South West festival yesterday (March 15), critics took to social media to share their thoughts on the Lee Cronin-directed flick. Read on to find out what they've been saying...

"Evil Dead Rise absolutely rips, (literally). It's gloriously unhinged, and downright depraved," Insider's Eammon Jacobs (opens in new tab) wrote. "Brings a fresh sense of hell to the series, and the new setting works so damn well. Also Alyssa Sutherland, take a bow."

"Every single Evil Dead movie is a banger, and the tradition continues with Evil Dead Rise. A bond between sisters shredded by a disgusting whirlwind of Deadites, guts, and gore. Brought the entire house down at #SXSW," said Strange Harbors' Jeff Zhang (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere, Collider's Perri Nemiroff (opens in new tab) gushed: "Evil Dead Rise is gnarly and WILD - as every Evil Dead film (and show ) should be. There are no limits when working with deadites, Lee Cronin knows it, and runs with it to great effect - both when it comes to delivering deeply chilling horror and also a blood soaked good time."

Set several years after Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and his pals stumbled across the cursed Necronomicon, AKA the Book of the Dead, in the early 1980s, Evil Dead Rise follows Beth (Lily Sullivan), who makes a pitstop at her sister Ellie's place in Los Angeles in the middle of a long road trip. There, she discovers Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) struggling to raise her three kids in their cramped apartment – a task that becomes even more difficult when Ellie gets possessed by a sadistic demon. Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher also feature.

Check out some more reactions below...

Evil Dead Rise releases in US and UK theaters on April 21.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.