First Evil Dead Rise reactions call it "vicious", "surprising" and a must-see for horror fans

The first Evil Dead Rise reactions are here – and it's being called "vicious", "wild" and "the most extreme entry" in the franchise so far. Shortly after the horror sequel premiered at South by South West festival yesterday (March 15), critics took to social media to share their thoughts on the Lee Cronin-directed flick. Read on to find out what they've been saying...

"Evil Dead Rise absolutely rips, (literally). It's gloriously unhinged, and downright depraved," Insider's Eammon Jacobs (opens in new tab) wrote. "Brings a fresh sense of hell to the series, and the new setting works so damn well. Also Alyssa Sutherland, take a bow."

"Every single Evil Dead movie is a banger, and the tradition continues with Evil Dead Rise. A bond between sisters shredded by a disgusting whirlwind of Deadites, guts, and gore. Brought the entire house down at #SXSW," said Strange Harbors' Jeff Zhang (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere, Collider's Perri Nemiroff (opens in new tab) gushed: "Evil Dead Rise is gnarly and WILD - as every Evil Dead film (and show ) should be. There are no limits when working with deadites, Lee Cronin knows it, and runs with it to great effect - both when it comes to delivering deeply chilling horror and also a blood soaked good time."

Set several years after Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and his pals stumbled across the cursed Necronomicon, AKA the Book of the Dead, in the early 1980s, Evil Dead Rise follows Beth (Lily Sullivan), who makes a pitstop at her sister Ellie's place in Los Angeles in the middle of a long road trip. There, she discovers Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) struggling to raise her three kids in their cramped apartment – a task that becomes even more difficult when Ellie gets possessed by a sadistic demon. Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher also feature.

Check out some more reactions below...

#EvilDeadRise gives me everything I want as an EVIL DEAD fan and more. It’s as vicious as 2013, opens the door to future entries in endlessly exiting ways, and owns its place in the series. I’m still buzzing. A franchise that continues to do no wrong. pic.twitter.com/yif8twyLcwMarch 16, 2023 See more

#EvilDeadRise is very much in the (malevolent) spirit of the originals. Gnarly, funny and OTT, from the opening scene I knew I was in for a treat and it didn’t disappoint or relent for the next 96 minutes. What a ride! #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/FxmrNs8VboMarch 16, 2023 See more

#EvilDeadRise is gloriously nasty and fun…the best Evil Dead movie since Evil Dead 2! #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/nAZ5YuTwzhMarch 16, 2023 See more

EVIL DEAD RISE: Watching it tonight, two things stood out the most. @curleecronin is a wild, wildly talented craftsman. The shots, the staging, the editing, the sound, the music-- Just staggeringly complex filmmaking amid gallons of blood, I cannot wait to see what he does next.March 16, 2023 See more

#EvilDeadRise brings a new essence for the #EvilDead franchise, agonizing, tense, full of gore and blood, a totally crazy movie with an unusual suspense. #EvilDeadRise is a bloody masterpiece. #SXSW #SXSW2023Full review soon! pic.twitter.com/8avYcPOGZdMarch 16, 2023 See more

#EvilDeadRise REVIEW: BEYOND TERRIFYING & SURPRISING. A very VIOLENT horror pic that keeps you on the edge of your seat & beats you off. This isn’t just another scary movie, it’s one of the BEST films ever! WOW. A fitting end to her journey while also setting up what’s next #SXSW pic.twitter.com/duv5UnF343March 16, 2023 See more

Evil Dead Rise releases in US and UK theaters on April 21.