Here's how to get Paramount Plus for just $3 a month this Black Friday

We may not have seen a Disney Plus deal yet, but this Black Friday Paramount Plus saving makes up for it.

You can currently snatch up the streaming service's 'Essential' tier or the bundle with Showtime for just $2.99 per month for the first two months. Considering how Paramount Plus Essential is normally $7.99 and the Paramount Plus/Showtime bundle weighs in at $12.99p/m, that translates to $5 or $10 off respectively. A 76% saving isn't bad by any stretch, but it's especially good over Black Friday when everyone's jostling for attention. You don't need any special codes to access this reduction either, from what I can tell - when I went through the sign-up process for this offer myself, checkout automatically applied the saving.

Annoyingly, the competition hasn't come out of hiding yet - I'm still waiting for Black Friday Disney Plus deals to emerge. With this offer stealing all that good press, hopefully the House of Mouse will come out swinging with a similar discount.

Paramount Plus & Showtime | $12.99 $2.99p/m for two months

Save $10 - Of the two discounts currently available, this is the better one. It throws in Showtime at no extra cost, allowing to catch all the Showtime originals and sports you can stomach alongside everything else in the Paramount Plus library.



Buy it if:

✅ You want best value

✅ You love NFL and UEFA Champion's League



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're bad at remembering to cancel subs

Paramount Plus Essential | $7.99 $2.99p/m for two months

Save $5 - If you'd rather just try Paramount Plus and not bother with Showtime, you can opt for this discount instead. It's the same price, and that lower fee is locked in for two months.



Buy it if:

✅ You aren't fussed about Showtime

✅ You just want the simplest option



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're curious about Showtime

Should you buy Paramount Plus?

OK, this is the million-dollar question. Should you actually bother with Paramount Plus? As with all streaming services, it comes down to what's in the library. The studio's biggest names feature Star Trek (including each prior series and every new release, like Strange New Worlds and Below Decks), the new season of Frasier, and movies like Transformers One or A Quiet Place: Day One. If any of those appeal to you, I'd say it's worth at least dipping your toe into the water with this two-month price cut.

Which deal you grab will depend entirely on whether you're a sports fan, because the Showtime bundle includes NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, and more. To be honest, seeing as it's been reduced to the same level as Paramount Plus Essential despite usually being more expensive, I'd just get the combo deal and cancel when your two months are up anyway. So long as you remember to cancel before it auto-renews by the end of January at the normal, higher price, you aren't losing anything.

Honestly, this is the sort of discount that'd make me try Paramount Plus. Like everyone else, I've got more streaming service memberships than I know what to do with, so have always been wary of signing up to more. For less than a cup of coffee, though? Sure, why the heck not. Because this subscription takes us beyond Christmas and the Holiday season (e.g. the perfect opportunity to vegetate on the couch), it's certainly good timing.

