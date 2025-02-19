The team behind Top Gun: Maverick are reuniting for a new UFO conspiracy thriller

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is re-teaming with producer Jerry Bruckheimer for a new UFO conspiracy thriller, per The Hollywood Reporter.

No plot details have been revealed about the currently untitled movie, which is described as "All the President’s Men with UFOs", and no actors are attached to the project yet.

Former US Air Force intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch, who made headlines in 2023 when he claimed the US government had been secretly studying alien spacecraft and suppressing leaks, is on board as a consultant. Zach Baylin, who wrote the Will Smith-led King Richard, penned the script.

Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2021, was a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and saw Tom Cruise reprise his role as test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he trains a new generation of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission. The movie earned almost $1.5 billion at the box office and became the highest-grossing movie of Cruise's career. Kosinski also directed Cruise in 2013's Oblivion, a post-apocalyptic romance actioner.

Kosinski and Bruckheimer's next collaboration is F1, which stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver who stopped racing after a terrible crash, until a friend and Formula One team owner asks him to come out of retirement to mentor a promising young driver. The cast also includes Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Shea Whigham, and Tobias Menzies.

F1 speeds onto the big screen worldwide on June 25, before arriving in US theaters on June 27.