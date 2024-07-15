Netflix finds its new #1 movie in a tense yet highly divisive thriller with a less-than-impressive Rotten Tomatoes score

And just like that, there's a new number one movie on Netflix, with thrilling yet divisive drama Vanished Into the Night topping the streaming's film chart after just four days on the platform.

The new mystery flick replaced Eddie Murphy's action-comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which landed on July 3 and stirred up 41 million views during its first week.

Starring Peaky Blinder's Annabelle Wallis as Elena, an American psychiatrist who moved to Italy after falling in love and marrying Pietro played by Riccardo Scamarcio, the movie follows the couple through a rocky divorce and custody battle. That is, until their children go missing one night, believed to be kidnapped by some nefarious characters. As time goes on, the movie twists further, forcing the couple to blame one another.

Despite the movie taking first place on the streamer, the movie has earned a less-than-impressive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , which stands at a measly 20% at the time of writing. One viewer said, "This is the worst film I have ever seen," whilst others were a little more enthusiastic about the flick, calling it "pretty good."

Fans are divided over on Twitter , too. "This movie is worse than The Room," replied one viewer to Netflix's tweet about the film. Others applauded the movie's real-life themes as one fan tweeted, "If you want to see how messy a divorce can get especially when kids are involved, go watch Vanished into the Night on Netflix," and another wrote , "The ending is giving toxic divorced couple."

Vanished Into the Night is available to stream now on Netflix.