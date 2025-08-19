A Netflix thriller starring Fantastic Four's Vanessa Kirby has stormed up the charts, and viewers are praising her performance as "perfection"

Everyone is loving Night Always Comes

Vanessa Kirby in Night Always Comes
(Image credit: Netflix)

Night Always Comes, a new Netflix thriller starring Vanessa Kirby, is storming the streamer's movie chart -- with fans calling it "raw", "tense", and "brilliant". Those tuning in seem to be loving the Fantastic Four: First Steps star's performance in particular, too, with many describing her as "magnetic" and "understatedly fierce".

Written by Sarah Conradt and directed by Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Andor), the film landed on August 15 and is based on Willy Vlautin's 2001 book of the same name. It follows Lynette (Kirby), a 30-something living in Pittsburgh, as she goes to extreme measures to raise $25,000 in one night in the hopes of saving her family from eviction.

Eli Roth, Michael Kelly, Stephan James, Zack Gottsagen, Julia Fox, Randall Park, and Jennifer Jason Leigh round out the cast.

According to FlixPatrol, it's Netflix's #1 movie in the world right now, and is coming in second to KPop Demon Hunters in the US and UK.

"Loved Night Always Comes. It's one of the first films that tackles prostitution in a realistic way, without glorifying it," wrote one viewer on X. "Same with poverty, it's raw but honest. Vanessa's presence on screen is magnetic. She manages to reach the audience in an incredible way. I love her :')"

"Vanessa Kirby's movie Night Always Comes on Netflix is such a brilliant drama/thriller. The cast is insanely good, and Vanessa's performance was perfection," said another. "I didn't want it to end."

"Much to admire in NIGHT ALWAYS COMES, Benjamin Caron's tense, character based thriller – starting with, of course, Vanessa Kirby's understatedly fierce work & great support from Stephan James, Julia Fox & Jennifer Jason Leigh, who might have starred in this film 30 years ago," added a third.

Check out some more reactions below...

Night Always Comes is streaming now. For more, check out our picks of the best Netflix thrillers to fill out your watchlist.

