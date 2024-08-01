The 36 greatest superhero costumes in movies and TV

When we watch superheroes save the world, we're not only swept away by their impossible powers and inspiring bravery - we're also envious of their drip. Superhero costumes are often half the reason why we see them in the first place, so it stands to ask: What are the greatest superhero costumes of all time?

Across decades of superhero stories on screens both big and small, some superhero costumes just look better than others. Whether they faithfully recreate the original comic book source material or remix over previous iterations, some costumes inspire fans to cosplay at conventions or rock out at Halloween. They come in kevlar, spandex, leather, armor – and in one case, the pure muscle of a legit bodybuilder.

As superhero movies continue to dominate the box office and superhero TV shows fill up our queue, we rank the greatest 36 superhero costumes found on the screen.

36. The Hulk (Lou Ferrigno in The Incredible Hulk)

(Image credit: Universal Television)

It doesn't get much simpler than painting two-time Mr. Universe champion Lou Ferrigno green. For the iconic television series The Incredible Hulk, Ferrigno - who grew up reading comic books like Spider-Man and the Hulk to cope with bullying - was painted nuclear green with practical make-up effects, along with contact lenses that changed his eye color. Ferrigno was actually the second actor cast in the role after Richard Kiel, who filmed the pilot but was later fired after his physique was considered underdeveloped.

35. Blade (Wesley Snipes in Blade)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Blade may have been the most obscure Marvel character to ever get a standalone feature film adaptation, let alone a whole trilogy. But Wesley Snipes helped ignite the modern superhero movie boom with his Blade, a black-clad vampire hunter who looks totally sick in tactical gear and leather trench coats. The original Blade in the comics was a lot flashier - imagine a cross between Shaft and Van Helsing - but the '90s introduced grudge and goth to Blade's wardrobe. By the time Blade hit theaters in 1998, it was riding the same wave shared by movies like The Crow, The Matrix, and later on, X-Men.

34. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It was no doubt a challenge for costume designer Alexandra Byrne to bring Doctor Strange into the 21st century. Conceived by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee at the dawn of the psychedelic '60s, Doctor Strange is an occult magician whose baggy robes and regal capes substitute in for the tight spandex worn by other heroes. For the 2016 movie with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, Strange asserts his place in the modern age while still paying homage to his comic book roots. In a SlashFilm interview from 2016, Byrne said that the hardest part to get right was the cape. "The collar in the comic is enormous and if you had something that big, you'd never see your actors' faces," Byrne said. "It's about getting the spirit and, for want of another word, the magic. To be entranced by the cloak. The cloak is sentient, so it has its own character. You want something that has an amazing sense of history, antiquity and that is a relic in itself."

33. Homelander (Anthony Starr in The Boys)

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Boys' aggressive satire of corporate superhero franchises is found even in the threads of its costumes. While most of The Seven can sometimes look like Temu versions of the Justice League, Anthony Starr's Homelander is a sterling avatar of American exceptionalism crossed with the absolute corruption of anointed godhood. The show's costume department takes radical left turns from how the characters look in the comics - and for the better, honestly - but Homelander is a standout case of a show's thematic storytelling married into its visual designs. Homelander sports a silhouette that's as iconic as villains Darth Vader, and that alone does more than instill fear - it makes itself unforgettable.

32. Thor (Chris Hemsworth in the MCU)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Chris Hemsworth has worn numerous versions of the Thor costume throughout his prolific run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. But any time he's on screen, he's hard to take your eyes off of. No matter what version of his costume he's wearing, the touchstones are always the best part: the colossal red cape, the V-shaped chainmail armor with circular patterns, and of course, his hammer Mjolnir. There's just something about the way the whole thing looks together, and on Hemsworth especially, that makes Thor worthy of his title "God of Thunder."

31. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie in the DCEU)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

On one hand, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is not the least bit faithful to how she first appeared on Batman: The Animated Series. But on the other hand, that's what makes Robbie look so dang good. In the 2016 film Suicide Squad, Robbie's Harley Quinn exemplified ostentatious female sexuality with fishnets that complimented Robbie's slender physique and a gaudy T-shirt. Love it or hate it, the look became the costume for Halloween that year. With the 2020 film Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, Quinn got glammed up with stringy textures and softer neon colors. While her third onscreen appearance in 2021's The Suicide Squad is close-ish to Harley's original designs, nearly all of them work in their own simply because Robbie is that much of a movie star.

30. Catwoman (Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Returns)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Skintight leather for a character who takes the phrase "cat burglar" too literally seems like a gimme. And the likes of Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, and Michelle Pfeiffer arguably perfected the look of Catwoman in different Batman adaptations of the past. But then came Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, and once more the wheel was reinvented. With a cleaner look influenced by military uniforms and athletic wear, plus an utterly ingenious headpiece design that mimics cat ears, the Catwoman who inhabits Nolan's grounded universe stands out even as she blends in.

29. Quantum Ranger (Daniel Southworth in Power Rangers Time Force)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The brilliance of the Quantum Ranger in Power Rangers Time Force is his symbolic use of red. While this Power Rangers iteration from 2001 already had a Red Ranger in trust fund boy Wes (Jason Faunt), the late-addition Quantum Ranger repeats his color to illustrate the lifelong resentment by its user Eric Meyers (Daniel Southworth) and his drive to be a "better" Red Ranger. It helps that the Time Force costumes are alone among the sleekest in all of Power Rangers history, but the way the Quantum Ranger turns the sharp lines into feral fangs is an especially nice touch. There have been rivals among Power Rangers before, but Quantum Ranger literally wore on his sleeve how deep in the blood grudges run.

28. White Canary (Caity Lotz in DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

One may argue that the White Canary in The CW's Legends of Tomorrow is derivative of A-list Avenger, Black Widow. And look, that's not wrong. But while the Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoys the benefits of big budgets, the many DC Comics shows that once populated The CW made do with a lot less. The madcap time travel series Legends of Tomorrow put the spotlight on the many tertiary characters of Arrow and The Flash, with the ensemble anchored by Arrow's Sara Lance (played by Caity Lotz). In stepping up as leader in Legends of Tomorrow, the former Black Canary found a new phase as White Canary (yes, like Gandalf), with a pale gray get-up that looks just as good as the bigger theatrical tentpoles put out. The White Canary costume may call to mind Black Widow a little too much, but the suit compliments Lotz's unique features while emphasizing Sara Lance's story as a hero reborn.

27. Ultraman Tiga (Hiroshi Nagano in Ultraman Tiga)

(Image credit: Tsuburaya Productions)

All due respect to the original Ultraman, but his 1996 successor might be the best looking Ultraman in history. Unlike the original Ultraman who is entirely red and silver, Ultraman Tiga adds tasteful touches of navy blue, along with a generally cleaner and leaner faceplate design compared to the original fuller-faced Ultraman. Ultraman Tiga was the first Ultra series after the franchise took a long hiatus, and next to the original saga, remains one of the most popular Ultra series ever. One look at Tiga's costume and it's not hard to see why.

26. Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Black Adam might not have changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, but there's no denying that Dwayne Johnson looked incredible. As the titular anti-hero, Johnson's muscular physique is complemented by a form-fitting costume with unique rocky textures. It's not intended as a pun on "The Rock," but rather the ancient and magical origins of Black Adam, a slave who is gifted the powers of gods only to use them to morally ambiguous ends. The costume stands in direct contrast to Shazam, whose cleaner, bright red outfit is free from the burdens of power that Black Adam is cursed by.

25. The X-Men (in X-Men: Apocalypse)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

One of the biggest crimes in superhero cinema was introducing these gorgeous comics-inspired outfits only to throw them away by the next movie. At the end of 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, the X-Men don colorful outfits that take serious inspiration from Chris Claremont's legendary Uncanny X-Men series. The outfits appear on screen for barely a minute, in the movie's epilogue scene in which the X-Men begin training inside the Danger Room. While the introduction of the suits are meant to symbolize the X-Men maturing into the heroes we know them to be, they're mysteriously abandoned in the 2019 sequel Dark Phoenix, which outfitted the heroes in simplified - and far more boring - uniforms inspired by Grant Morrison's own New X-Men.

24. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Elizabeth Olsen has donned several versions of her Scarlet Witch costume throughout her Avengers movie appearances. And she looks quite magnificent in more evil form in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But in her Disney+ series WandaVision, the episode "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" - which reimagines the ever-changing Westview into a '90s-inspired TV comedy - sees Olsen dress up in a classic comics outfit that is hilariously waived off as a Halloween store purchase. For all the elaborate designs of modern superhero productions, you can't beat timeless simplicity, and Elizabeth Olsen simply hasn't looked better.

23. Stargirl (Brec Bassinger in Stargirl)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Leaping from the pages of Geoff Johns' JSA to streaming television, Brec Bassigner shines as the star-spangled Stargirl in a most faithful recreation of her costume from comics. While comparisons to Marvel's Captain America are unavoidable, Bassigner's Stargirl stands apart with youthful energy, commanding an overall vibe of a high school cheerleader dumped in a vat of radioactive American flags. While everything about Stargirl screams throwback to the Golden Age of comics, her streaming series plants her Converse All-Star adorned feet in the 21st century.

22. Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites in Titans)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

In the vast annals of superhero costumes, Nightwing is undefeated. His mixture of neon blue with tactical black is simply untouchable. The streaming TV series Titans finally gave hardcore DC fans the live-action Nightwing they dreamed of with Brenton Thwaites donning the suit. Taking heavy inspiration from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Nightwing has tons of padding and layers of armor - all necessary when you're fighting crime on the mean streets of Gotham City. While in some angles Nightwing looks like Dick Grayson went on a spending spree for paintball gear, there's no arguing that Nightwing's costume is too sleek to mess up.

21. White Dino Ranger (Jeffrey Parazzo in Power Rangers DinoThunder)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The original White Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers might be iconic. But one look at the evil White Ranger of 2004's Power Rangers DinoThunder is enough to change minds. Originating from the 2003 Sentai series Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger, the White Ranger comes with gorgeous trimmings of gold and sharp black needle-like diamond patterns, plus an arresting blood red visor that ensures this ain't any Power Ranger you've seen before. Worn by Trent (played by Jeffrey Parazzo), the White Dino Ranger proves that not all heroes wear white hats. Or helmets.

20. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As seen in her 2014 comic book debut, Kamala Khan's costume as Ms. Marvel was an inspired mixture of her Pakistani Muslim heritage - the core piece is a red and blue burkini - with traditional superhero aesthetics. While the Disney+ series adaptation Ms. Marvel changes the precise origins, it still puts to the screen a faithful and gorgeous rendition of the costume. The only difference is its more durable material and additional trim lines (because it's not an MCU costume without needless details). Ms. Marvel's MCU costume can probably take a lot more damage and protect Kamala than a comparatively flimsier piece of swimwear might.

19. The Fantastic Four (in Fantastic Four)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While the 2005 film Fantastic Four doesn't stretch beyond mid-tier status, it's hard to hate on its costumes. The sleek navy blue uniforms of the core group - plus Michael Chiklis in incredible practical makeup as The Thing - are an excellent blend of vintage superheroism, speculative futurism, and modern durability. Just one look at them and you fully believe they can withstand the unpredictable properties of their respective wearers, whether they turn invisible or light ablaze. Subsequent reboots have all attempted their own approach, and even the MCU attempted its own riff with John Krasinski's cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But the 2005 version (also seen in the 2007 sequel) is the platonic ideal for what we all think the Fantastic Four should look like on the big screen.

18. The Punisher (Jon Bernthal in the MCU)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Punisher doesn't seem like a difficult character to pull off on camera. Some movies just dress a buff dude in a black T-shirt with a white skull and call it a day. But Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher in the MCU takes things up a notch with an especially inspired approach. It's in the unique shape of his tactical vest: By itself, it's an ordinary military vest. But after Frank Castle takes a spray can to it, the white skull manifests with the eyes appearing on the breast flaps and the "teeth" dripping over the detailing. After seeing this Punisher in action, suddenly a simple T-shirt just doesn't cut it anymore.

17. Hawk and Dove (Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly in Titans)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

While the live-action Titans largely abandoned the subtle political commentary of the original Hawk and Dove in the comics, the series still lived up to the characters' combined spirit of a dynamic duo of profound opposites: aggressive Hawk and peaceful Dove. For the series, actors Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly don the wings of Hawk and Dove respectively, fitting into outfits that impressively interpret their original comic book designs for the modern era. Although Hawk's costume includes useless padded abdomen muscles, he looks incredible standing next to Dove, who has gorgeous winged detailing and a pale blue color palette that complements the white and blood red of Hawk.

16. Green Ranger (Jason David Frank in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, sourcing from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger, are a masterclass in tokusatsu costume design. The white diamond patterns on sharp colorful spandex and beautifully sculpted dinosaur helmets look as great today as they did when they first surfaced in 1993 (1992 in Japan). The sixth addition, the Green Ranger - played by the late, great Jason David Frank - turns up the dial with a gold chest plate and Arabian-style arm bands that make him a true standout worthy of singular attention. This isn't just nostalgia talking, the Green Ranger is truly one of the most lethal superhero costumes in TV history.

15. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist in Supergirl)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Just because it's simple doesn't mean it's not made of steel. When Superman's cousin Supergirl got her own network TV series on CBS (before importing to The CW for its second season onward), actress Melissa Benoist donned an outfit that was timeless as it was contemporary. For the first few seasons, Benoist's costumed lived up comics tradition with a mostly faithful interpretation with the exception of added red leggings layered under her skirt (a truly millennial costuming choice). Other than that, she's still Supergirl, red "S" and gold belt and all. As the series progressed Benoist wore a new costume that ditched the skirt entirely, sporting a silhouette that resembled Henry Cavill's big screen Superman.

14. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Fans waited years to see Hugh Jackman don Wolverine's yellow and blue duds from the comics - and the wait was so worth it. After over a decade of X-Men movie appearances where Jackman wore only leather jackets, tactical armor, and sweat-stained undershirts, Jackman's return to his iconic superhero role in Deadpool & Wolverine came complete with a proper costume that instantly nods to Wolverine's comic book origins. More than just outfitting Jackman in yellow spandex, Wolverine's costume features all the tactical textures and rugged material that lets this Wolverine properly stand alongside Deadpool and the rest of the MCU.

13. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman in Captain America: Civil War)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Chadwick Boseman's costumes as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe slowly adapted to his own needs for comfort and maneuverability. But his first suit worn in his debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War is still stunning to look at, a technological marvel that can make any wardrobe department purr with envy. While it's perhaps too muscular for what should be a nimble and agile superhero, and indeed its textures too busy, Boseman's 2016 suit embodies Wakanda's rich vibranium blessings while still making its wearer to be a respected king who should not be mistaken for spoiled royalty. Shuri had a point that the mask shouldn't be a separate piece from the rest of the costume, but when it's all together, you're hard-pressed to think there's anything better.

12. Batman (Ben Affleck in the DCEU)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Taking serious inspiration from the seminal graphic novel series The Dark Knight Returns, Ben Affleck's costume as Batman for the DC Extended Universe is maybe just as iconic. With an oversized "fat" bat symbol on the chest, diminished "ears" on the cowl, and a color palette of black and gunmetal gray, Affleck's Batman screams "vengeance" without sacrificing an ounce of style. If there's any onscreen Batman that should be feared, it's without a doubt Affleck, whose silhouette makes him out to be a living gargoyle more than a superhero. The armored "Battle Armor" for his fight with Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is just as impressive.

11. Kamen Rider (Sosuke Ikematsu in Shin Kamen Rider)

(Image credit: Toei Company)

Director Hideaki Anno more or less took the original costume from the 1971 series Kamen Rider and added a black trench coat - and somehow, it works. Sosuke Ikematsu stars in the title role as Takeshi Hongo, a motorcycle enthusiast kidnapped by an evil organization that turns him into a cyborg warrior. In becoming Kamen Rider, he dons a black and green grasshopper-esque racing suit with a bug-eyed helmet. Anno's adult-oriented reboot of the classic series from 2023 adds a thick black coat for Ikematsu to wear during the movie's first half, as Takeshi Hongo reckons with his disturbing new identity and seeks to "hide" in obscuring layers. The result is an arresting silhouette that breathes fresh life into tokusatsu history.

10. Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

They say the eyes are the window into the soul. For Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, his eyes are a window into blinding white madness. Taking inspiration from classic horror movie mummies and Egyptian mythology, Moon Knight of the MCU is a terrifying but striking avatar of the moon deity Khonshu who comes wrapped in white bandages with a hood and cape. The sharp-dressed "Mister Knight" is also a sight to behold, but Marc Spector's primary Moon Knight form puts him on equal footing with the Avengers.

Moon Knight 7.3/10 Watch at DisneyPlus

9. Aquaman (Jason Momoa in Aquaman)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The king of Atlantis deserves a costume suitable for royalty. In defiance to popular perception that he is the lamest member of the Justice League, Jason Momoa's beer-drinkin', bar-brawlin' Aquaman spends the climax of his billion-dollar hit 2018 movie ascending to legit hero status. Not only does Momoa's Aquaman inherit a powerful golden trident, he is also gifted a magnificent scale armor suit with his classic color palette of orange and green. (Where did the costume come from? Who cares, it looks amazing.) A true marriage of classic comic book past with the cinematic present, Aquaman's costume is enough to move oceans.

8. Shazam (Zachary Levi in Shazam!)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In his heyday as the most popular superhero in comic books - even more than Superman - Captain Marvel, now known as "Shazam," enjoyed the nickname "Big Red Cheese." Wearing a bright red suit with a tiny cape and a bold yellow lightning bolt emblem will do that. But in bringing the character into the 21st century with the 2019 movie Shazam!, Zachary Levi's Shazam doesn't look an ounce bit corny even when his costume embodies the abundant joy and whimsy of the original comics. Sure, the costume has a very obvious layer of fake muscles, but who will complain when Shazam! is a total blast?

7. Superman (Brandon Routh in "Crisis on Infinite Earths")

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

In 2006, Brandon Routh wore an especially gorgeous Superman suit for the film Superman Returns. When Routh reprised the role for the Arrowverse crossover special "Crisis on Infinite Earths," he donned a new costume that was somehow, impossibly, even better. Embodying a Superman who hasn't lost hope even when he's lost everything, Routh dons the cape of a Superman with black trimmings instead of yellow, a nod to Alex Ross' designs seen in the acclaimed graphic novel Kingdom Come. There have been precious few times when superhero TV and movies fully replicate the comic book source material, but "Crisis on Infinite Earths" made sure that Routh's Superman didn't forget his origins.

6. Captain America (Chris Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here's a hot take: Chris Evans' Captain America has always looked good. Even his awkward suit for The Avengers in 2012 has merit, and actually looks pretty good in motion. But standing head and shoulders above the rest is Cap's navy-colored outfit for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Visually inspired by the comic book series Secret Avengers, Cap's "stealth suit" ditches the obnoxious red and white for dark navy and metallic silver trimmings, which allow Cap to blend into darker environments while still making sure bad guys know they're squaring off with Captain freaking America. In an interview with the Academy of Motion Pictures, costume designer Judianna Makovsky recalled that Chris Evans loved the suit for its style and comfort to the point he didn't take it off during lunch breaks.

5. Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

When superhero movies were still averse to outfitting heroes in any color besides black, director Sam Raimi committed to Spider-Man's iconic look by envisioning a Spider-Man that audiences could believe exists in the "real" world without sacrificing any of his distinct characteristics. The result is Tobey Maguire's big-screen Spidey appearing in the classic red and blue, with 3D webbing textures woven throughout the bodysuit and silver eye slits instead of pure white. While later cinematic Spider-Man would continue riffing on Steve Ditko's original (and deceptively complex) comic book design, it's jaw-dropping how much Raimi and his team got things right from the beginning.

4. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and the MCU)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Fans were irate when Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool looked nothing like the comics in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Hollywood traditionalists would say that he's Ryan Reynolds, a magazine idol whose face beckons audiences into theaters. But 2016's Deadpool dared to defy Hollywood conventions by turning Reynolds' handsome mug into raw hamburger meat and covering it up with an expressive red mask. Since then, Reynolds' Deadpool costume has gone down as one of the best ever put to screen, faithfully recreating the comic book designs while adding critical details that make the costume so visually pleasing to see on a big screen.

3. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot in the DCEU)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lynda Carter made Wonder Woman iconic, but her sequin costumes hardly lived up to her godly origins. So when Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman showed up in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there was a lot of anticipation only for the air to deflate out the room when the movie's bleak color scheme - or lack thereof - rendered Wonder Woman just as colorless. But with her 2017 solo film, director Patty Jenkins and costumer Lindy Hemming dialed up the red and blue while making sure Wonder Woman appeared like a true warrior rather than a stage attraction. Wonder Woman is a symbol of love and power, and it was a relief that such an important character finally looked the part.

2. Batman (Robert Pattinson in The Batman)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

There have been many, many versions of Batman on the big screen. Almost too many. While every Batsuit is great in its own way, Robert Pattinson's costume in the 2022 film The Batman is on a whole different level. While some of its design cues have been done before - like the padded layers mimicking muscles without looking obvious or gaudy - other elements of the costume are inspired. Like the armguard straps that realistically evoke the gauntlet blades, or the stitching on the Batcowl that both nod to Adam West's costume while also illustrating the inner freak that Matt Reeves' version of Batman is meant to feel like. It's hard to bring a fresh spin into something that's been done half a dozen times over, but somehow The Batman does just that. There's something in the way…

1. Superman (Christopher Reeve in Superman: The Movie)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

You can't top a classic. When Richard Donner brought Superman to the silver screen - with Christopher Reeve in the title role - he wisely chose to lean into the character's classic sense of heroism instead of reinterpreting it into something Superman is not. Christopher Reeve's muscular physique really comes through in a form-fitting, form-flattering costume that feels like the pages of Action Comics have actually come to life. For all the fanciful dressings that modern superhero movies apply over colorful comic book costumes, Superman shows the virtue in staying true while keeping it real.