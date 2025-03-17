Jared Padalecki opens up on the "effing terrifying" experience of joining The Boys season 5 – and the possibility of a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles

There's no guarantee of the Winchester actors appearing together, however

Supernatural
(Image credit: The CW)

Jared Padalecki has opened up about the "terrifying" experience of joining The Boys season 5 – and why he's unsure if he'll get an on-screen reunion with former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles.

"I don’t know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying," Padalecki told Business Insider of the Prime Video series' final season, which is currently filming.

That, unfortunately, extends to whether he'll be sharing scenes with Jensen Ackles.

Ackles, who should be returning as Soldier Boy given the retrieval of his body in The Boys season 4 ending, appeared alongside Padalecki for 15 seasons of Supernatural, with the pair playing supernatural hunters Dean Winchester (Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Padalecki).

"I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it," Padalecki admitted. "They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there. But it’ll be the end of this month."

Either way, The Boys continues to be a Supernatural reunion. The two shows share the same creator – Eric Kripke – and other Supernatural alumni have cropped up in The Boys in the past, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Whatever happens in The Boys season 5 (set to be the show's last), it won't be the last we've seen of Soldier Boy. He's set to appear in Vought Rising, a prequel series that Kripke says is The Boys comic creator Garth Ennis' "favorite" project of theirs. Aya Cash, who played Stormfront in The Boys' second season, will also return.

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Amazon Prime.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

