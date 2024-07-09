Fargo star joins Nicolas Cage in Amazon's live-action Spider-Man series

Lamorne Morris is set to join Nicolas Cage in Amazon's upcoming live-action superhero series Spider-Noir.

Per Deadline, the series "tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero." Morris is set to play series regular Robbie Robertson (not to be confused with the late rock n' roll star).

Robertson is a "dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York" and won't take no for an answer. He's willing to take on riskier stories that no one else would touch to catch attention and a paycheck – and will do whatever is necessary to boost his career.

Harry Bradbeer (Enola Holmes) is set to direct the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, serving as executive producers alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Morris is perhaps best known for his starring role as Winston in New Girl, and most recently played Trooper Witt Farr in Fargo season 5. He's currently filming Jason Reitman's SNL 1975, in which he plays original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris.

Spider-Noir does not yet have a release date, but is set to premiere domestically on MGM Plus before premiering globally on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.