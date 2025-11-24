Despite playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul found his Invincible role "too grueling" so he turned down season 4

The Breaking Bad actor didn't feel comfortable in Powerplex's skin

Aaron Paul in Come and Find Me
(Image credit: Reliance Entertainment Productions)

Aaron Paul has declined to return to his supervillain role in Invincible season 4 because he found the part "way too grueling on [his] psyche."

Paul, who played Powerplex in the third season of the Prime Video superhero series, told Kinda Funny Games, "They asked me to come back for the next season. That show, I'm such a fan of – I watch every episode. But it was just way too grueling on my psyche."

Paul, of course, has previous playing characters who have been put through the emotional wringer – most notably, Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman. In the final season of the AMC show, he ended up being physically tortured by neo-Nazis, while also reckoning with emotional manipulation at the hands of Walter White.

