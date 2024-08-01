Batman: Caped Crusader has done Batman: The Animated Series proud by landing a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Batman: Caped Crusader is the new show on the Bat-block, transporting Gotham’s protector and its cast of rogues and villains to a '40s setting in fine style.

The Prime Video show, a spiritual successor-of-sorts to Batman: The Animated Series, has already lived up to the hype – by netting a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score among critics just in time for release.

Caped Crusader is rated ‘fresh’ with a 100% rating after 40 reviews. It’s little surprise, too, giving the creatives behind it. Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm produced the series alongside The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams.

Hamish Linklater steps into the cape and cowl of Batman for Caped Crusader, taking over from long-time Batman actor Kevin Conroy, who passed away in 2022 and voiced the DC hero dozens of times across movies, shows, and video games. The Caped Crusader cast also includes Minnie Driver as a gender-swapped Penguin, Christina Ricci as Catwoman, and Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn.

In my own Batman: Caped Crusader review – insert the Obama medal meme here – I wrote, "Batman: Caped Crusader is no pale imitation [of Batman: The Animated Series], however. It may carry the same moody tone, art deco setting, and nuanced villains that made the original series such a hit on the Fox Kids block three decades prior, but it’s a formidable remix to a beloved formula – and one that may yet define Batman for a new generation of viewers."

Angie Han’s review for The Hollywood Reporter surmised that, “With a sleek, simple style and a consistently moody vibe, the Prime Video series feels almost as steady Batman’s broad shoulders,” but added that “it rarely soars to the level of spectacular.”

The A.V. Club described it as a "moody, noirish thrill ride", while the Radio Times review lauded Caped Crusader’s art style.

All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader are now streaming on Prime Video.

