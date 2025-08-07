Win Marvel Studios’ THUNDERBOLTS* on Blu-ray

The latest MCU movie follows a dysfunctional team of antiheroes – Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker – who are forced to step up and take action when a black ops project to create a superhuman goes pear-shaped, ultimately resulting in New York being plunged into darkness.

SFX’s reviewer said the film “finds the right balance between action, humour and genuine warmth”, calling it “Marvel's biggest winner in quite some time”.

Bonus features for the home entertainment release include commentary by director Jake Schreier, two deleted scenes, a gag reel, and three featurettes: one on “assembling the team”, one focused on the locations and production design, and one about the three different characters performed by Lewis Pullman.

We have four Blu-ray™ copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK.

Marvel Studios’ THUNDERBOLTS* is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Limited-Edition Steelbook®! Buy it now from Amazon or HMV.

(Image credit: Disney)