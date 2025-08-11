Superman star says she'd instantly say yes to a solo Hawkgirl movie with James Gunn, who's "prioritizing" quality over "the most money": "And I'm not just saying that to get my own movie"

The Last of Us actress Isabela Merced only just debuted as the hyperdurable heroine Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman, but she's already eager to slip the black-and-gold mask back on.

Merced seems to be speaking hypothetically and doesn't explain if there's even a whispered conversation about a standalone Hawkgirl movie, but if there ever happened to be one, she tells TVLine in a new interview that she would "absolutely" agree to it with James Gunn attached.

"Why would I ever say no to that?" she continues. "Especially trusting James as much as I do now with his care, and, also, he's been really prioritizing the quality of the work as opposed to just being like, 'What will make the most money?'"

"He's considering the creative elements," Merced continues, "and that's why I think having somebody as experienced as him who is also experienced in the creative side, running a studio, is a great idea. And I'm not just saying that to get my own movie. I truly believe that."

She could easily be in luck. While Merced maintains that money isn't one of Gunn's priorities, it's hard to completely ignore the fact that Superman just beat a domestic DC box office record set by Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman in 2016 – outpacing the latter's $330.3 million domestic gross at the box office with $331 million. Merced's fearsome portrayal of Hawkgirl – who's often left out of live-action superhero movies, possibly because of the complicated timeline her tendency to reincarnate gives her – is an important part of that.