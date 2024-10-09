Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman line up their post-Deadpool and Wolverine "reunion" – and everyone is making the same joke

Looks like Deadpool and Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aren't done messing with us, given a tongue-in-cheek, new video that reveals the duo's upcoming "reunion".

In a clip posted to his social media pages (and teasingly captioned "It's happening!!!"), Jackman can be seen chilling on the same couch as the one in the video where he and Reynolds first announced that Wolverine was going to be in Deadpool 3. "A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I'd be coming back for Deadpool and Wolverine, and it was the time of my life," he recalls to viewers.

"Ryan and I had such a great adventure together and I've been wondering what comes next," the Aussie actor continues, which had many of his followers thinking he was confirming a follow-up to the superhero sequel. "Hey Ryan? Wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?"

"Wait, you're gonna be, like, singing and dancing and joking live?" Reynolds responds off-camera, after he's glimpsed walking behind the sofa and making his way upstairs. "Am I gonna be in it?"

"Absolutely," Jackman shouts, as he mouths "no" to camera and shakes his head. "I'll break out the eyeliner," jokes Reynolds from the floor above. Turns out, it was all a ruse for Jackman to announce his new stage show, 'From New York, With Love'.

The second half of the footage features a muted breakdown between the two as to what the event will entail, which harks back to that earlier 'Wolverine is back' video, and Jackman breaking the news to Reynolds that he's not actually going to be involved. Watch it above.

Also starring Rob Delaney, Morena Baccarin, Matthew MacFadyen, and Emma Corrin, Deadpool and Wolverine sees the titular merc and mutant make their MCU debuts, as they team-up to save the former's friends and family from a TVA-related disaster. Despite one being a Logan fanboy and the other a guilt-ridden hero harboring a dark secret, their bickering isn't the only thing that threatens the mission, either, once they get tangled up in the dastardly plans of Professor X's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova.

