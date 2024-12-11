Kraven the Hunter called a "drag", "disappointment", and a "waste of Aaron Taylor Johnson" in first reactions to new Sony Marvel movie

News
By
published

"A big ol bucket of NAH"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven the Hunter
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The first reactions to Sony's latest Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter are in – and they're praising the R-rated action, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and little else.

Also starring Ariana DeBose (as Calypso), Fred Hechinger (as Kraven's half-brother Chameleon), Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe (as Kraven's father Nikolai Kravinoff), the superhero flick sees Kraven (Taylor-Johnson) face-off against Alessandro Nivola's Rhino while navigating his complicated, antagonistic relationship with his dad.

"Kraven the Hunter is exactly the film you'd expect at this point. The film doesn't understand a single character it tries to adapt to screen and the whole movie often feels created by AI," writes The Direct's Russ Milheim.

"Kraven the Hunter is the perfect example to teach on film schools of how badly messed up your editing, story and performances," said This is For Reel critic Alex Kokke. "There's only one good action sequence, but awful stuff. Glad this universe is ending."

"So Kraven the Hunter... A big ol bucket of NAH. While I liked the action, it cutaway from it so quick one didn't get to enjoy it! AWFUL acting, terrible script and a waste of Aaron Taylor Johnson, who I actually enjoyed in the role! Wayyyy too quick, not a great story… farewell," tweeted Geekly Goods' Leo Rydel.

Not everyone disliked the movie, though. YouTuber Grace Randolph took to Twitter to praise the movie, gushing: So… I'm seeing other people post reactions so I guess the social media embargo has lifted….? I LOVED IT As good as the first Venom. I would watch it again!"

Check out some more reactions below...

Kraven the Hunter releases on December 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store until then.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

See comments