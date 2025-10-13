The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more

Welcome back to out weekly guide to the best new shows and movies on streaming. On this page, you'll find six great recommendations for some of the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch this week.

It's a very varied week, with lots happening across the best streaming services. We've picked out a tense new thriller, a true crime drama centered on an infamous recent case, a new season of feel good comedy Loot, and much more. There's also the return of a modern classic horror as it makes its way to HBO Max.

So if you're ready for a great night in, then get settled in and let's find you something exciting to watch. And when you're done reading here, don't forget to take a look at our lists of the best shows on Paramount Plus, the best Hulu shows, and the best Disney Plus movies for more great streaming inspiration.

To Cook a Bear

(Image credit: Marcel Koppe / Disney Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Nordic noir meets folk horror in this eerie new Swedish thriller. Set in 1852, the story follows Gustaf Skarsgård's pastor Laestadius as he moves his family to the remote village of Kengis, just as it is wracked with a series of disappearances. Initially the villagers believe that bears are responsible for the disappearances, but as Laestadius and his son Jussi get involved with the search, dark secrets and hidden resentments come to the surface.

Based on Mikael Niemis' novel of the same name, To Cook a Bear looks like an intriguing mix of historical drama and crime thriller. The six part series lands on Disney Plus on October 15.

The Diplomat season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Keri Russell returns as ambassador Kate Wyler in the third season of Netflix's hit political drama – and things are more chaotic than ever before. Season 2 ended with the unexpected death of US President Rayburn, leading to a potentially disastrous promotion for Allison Janney's "rogue deputy" Grace Penn. Caught in the middle of a constitutional crisis, Kate – who has been eyeing the job of VP – has the opportunity to really make a name for herself. First, however, she has to stop Penn from making, as she puts it, an "apocalyptically dumb" decision. Meanwhile her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) finds himself caught up in the fallout from Rayburn's death.

The Diplomat's new season sees Bradley Whitford – who previously co-starred alongside Janney in The West Wing – join the cast as Penn's husband, Todd. The series starts on October 16, with a fourth run already on the way.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Mandy Matney's gripping true crime podcast Murdaugh Murders is adapted into this slick drama, starring Patricia Arquette. The Murdaughs are a renowned family of attorneys in South Carolina, who became infamous in the early 2020s when patriarch Alex Murdaugh (played here by Jason Clarke) was indicted for murder. This drama traces the origins of his crimes back to a speedboat accident caused by Alex's son, Paul, and takes in a litany of bad behaviour before leading to a grim double-homicide.

The Murdaugh case has been in the news for several years now and continues to grab headlines. This eight episode series does a solid job of dramatizing the horrible events, though true crime sceptics won't find anything to change their minds about the sometimes-exploitative nature of the genre here.

The Woman in Cabin 10

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This psychological thriller is set on a luxury superyacht. Keira Knightley plays journalist Lo Blacklock, who has taken on what seems like an easy assignment, covering a high-profile cruise – with the added complication of trying to dodge her ex-boyfriend Ben (David Ajala). Things take a turn for the sinister, however, when she witnesses a passenger go overboard. She reports the tragedy to the staff, but nobody believes her. So what gives? And who was the mysterious woman?

Based on the novel by Ruth Ware, The Woman in Cabin 10 is a tense mystery thriller that will keep you guessing right up to its shocking final reveal.

Loot season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

Maya Rudolph's entertaining comedy returns for a third year. Rudolph plays Molly Wells, the wife of philandering billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), who suddenly finds herself divorced and with a $87 billion fortune to spend. She decides to put the money to good use, while having a little fun herself, of course. Having taken charge of the philanthropic Wells Foundation, however, Molly is now facing blowback from other billionaires.

Season 3 picks up where the second season finale left off. Hurt by her last encounter with potential new love Arthur (Nat Faxon), Molly and her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) fled the country. But she can't leave the Foundation for too long if she wants to succeed in her mission to give all of her money away... Expect more laughs, love, and Adam Scott being hilariously cringe as Molly's awful ex.

The Substance

(Image credit: MUBI)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max

Last year's word-of-mouth horror sensation finds a new home on HBO Max. The Substance follows Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), an A-list Hollywood star whose career is disintegrating due to the industry's ingrained ageism and misogyny. Dismissed from her job presenting an aerobics TV show, the distraught Sparkle turns to an illicit drug that promises to create a younger, "more perfect" version of herself. It does just that, splitting her in two, with her younger self played by Margaret Qualley. The two can co-exist as long as they remember to switch consciousness once a week, without fail. Unsurprisingly, their initial peace doesn't last long...

Coralie Fargeat's film is a fantastic showcase for Moore and Qualley, and a modern classic of satirical body horror. It's also hilarious and moving in places. Recommended for those with a strong stomach.

