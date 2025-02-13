6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 14 - 16)

Are you looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend? We've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a perfect Valentine's Day watch or something completely out of the box, this list of new releases will satiate your hunger for good streaming content.

Across the best streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, we've selected six titles that should be on your radar this weekend. From highly anticipated TV returns to exciting movie originals, this week's streaming options are top-notch.

So far, 2025 has delivered some streaming hits, like Netflix's brilliant spy thriller The Night Agent season 2, Apple TV Plus' delightfully mysterious Severance season 2, and Hulu's shocking drama Paradise.

This week we can add new titles to that list, as two of the most popular shows of the last few years are coming back with new episodes — The White Lotus and Cobra Kai. Along with Anya Taylor-Joy's new movie, which is premiering exclusively on streaming, we have plenty of titles to keep us entertained this weekend.

Are you looking for an intense romance to celebrate Valentine's Day in good company? Do you want to navigate the first-world problems of a group of tourists in Thailand, or find out which dojo is being proclaimed as the Sekai Taikai winner?

Below, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

The Gorge (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star in this new Apple TV Plus original movie, which arrives just in time for Valentine's Day. Not that this is your typical romance. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Black Phone), The Gorge blends horror, sci-fi, and action, as it follows two highly-trained operatives on a mysterious mission. They have been appointed to guard opposite watchtowers overlooking a gorge, protecting the world from the evil that lurks beneath. In the meantime, the two develop feelings for each other, but will their romance be able to flourish in this extreme situation?

The Pope's Exorcist (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you enjoy horror movies that don't take themselves too seriously and actually offer a good spooky time, you might want to give The Pope's Exorcist a watch this weekend on Hulu. It is also the perfect anti-Valentine's Day movie, in case romance is not your thing. Partly based on the real-life experiences of Father Gabriele Amorth, the movie follows the legendary Vatican exorcist as he investigates the possession of a child while uncovering a conspiracy. Russell Crowe seemed to have the best fun with this role, riding a Vespa around Italy with his red Ferrari socks. And now a sequel is on the way!

My Fault: London (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Following the international success of 2023's My Fault, a new adaptation of Mercedes Ron's bestselling romance has landed on Prime Video this week, with the setting moving from Málaga to London. The story follows Noah, a teenage girl who moves with her mother Ella from Florida to London to live with her new stepfather William. When she meets her stepbrother Nick, there's an instant spark between them, which will surely complicate things. While navigating their forbidden attraction, Noah will also have to deal with a devastating past that has come back to haunt her.

New TV shows

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Cobra Kai is back this week for the very last time, with the final episodes now available to stream. Netflix's beloved show is saying goodbye, and you better believe it's going out with a bang. Following the dramatic events of the the Sekai Taikai in Barcelona, the international karate tournament is relocated to the Valley, where they will finally crown a winner. It seems fitting that the end of the show is set in the area where everything started, right where Karate Kid first made history. If you're already feeling sad about, don't worry — a new Karate Kid movie, officially titled Karate Kid: Legends, is coming to cinemas on May 30.

The White Lotus season 3 (Max)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max

The White Lotus season 3 premieres this Sunday on Max, and the expectations are *very* high. After all, the first two seasons became a global success with audiences, picked up plenty of awards, and delivered priceless memes in social media. We might not have Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya anymore after she was killed off in season 2, but we are sure we're in for more iconic moments. With the setting moving to Thailand, season 3 introduces a new group of guests who will have to deal with their personal dramas while solving some mysterious murders. Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, and Fallout star Walton Goggins lead the main cast, with Natasha Rothwell reprising her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey from The White Lotus season 1.

Harlem Ice (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you love ice skating, don't let this new Disney Plus show fly under your radar. A 5-part documentary series, Harlem Ice follows the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they break boundaries preparing for worldwide competitions and performances. "Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of the FSH Season, and the unique experiences they have as girls of color breaking the ice ceiling and gaining access to a global stage," reads the synopsis.

