The first look at Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka season 2 has hit the internet from SDCC, and Star Wars fans think he looks perfect: "They cast Ezra so perfectly for live-action"

The first look at Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka season 2 has arrived thanks to this year's Comic-Con, and he looks perfect.

Esfandi debuted as the live-action Ezra Bridger in 2023's Ahsoka, and towards the end of the show, he was finally found on Peridea after he disappeared at the end of Star Wars Rebels.

In the new picture, which debuted at SDCC 2025 and is now online on StarWars.com, you can see below, we see Ezra sitting and smiling at something out of shot. He's clean-shaven, after he was revealed to have grown a beard during his exile.

HD picture of Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in AHSOKA Season 2 pic.twitter.com/X18Wh52XKUJuly 24, 2025

He also has those familiar two scars on one cheek, and his hairstyle and expression look exactly like animated Ezra. Esfandi himself as also poked fun at his ultra blue eyes on Twitter:

"Holy shit. That is Ezra," says one fan, while another says: "They cast Ezra so perfectly for live action"

"The best casting ever," agrees another fan. "He is such an incredible casting that it's almost like they pulled Ezra directly from Rebels," says another person.

Not a whole lot is known about Ahsoka season 2 just yet, but, thanks to Star Wars Celebration 2025, we do know that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, Admiral Ackbar will be back and will face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, and we'll be seeing battles across two galaxies. We also know that Rory McCann will replace the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

Ahsoka season 2 is expected next year. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.