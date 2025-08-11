Star Wars has finally answered a major timeline question about The Mandalorian, and it tells us more about Din Djarin's history

Star Wars has finally answered a big question about The Mandalorian, and it has given us even more insight into the history of Din Djarin.

We learn in The Mandalorian that Din Djarin was orphaned when droids killed his parents, but just when this incident took place has never been clear. The droids were Clone Wars-era, but that didn't necessarily mean the event took place during the Clone Wars.

Thanks to an excerpt from the upcoming book The Mandalorian Visual Guide by Pablo Hidalgo, as shared by StarWarsTimeline.com (H/T Screen Rant), we now know exactly when Djarin was orphaned.

"His real name is Din Djarin, and a tragic day during the Clone Wars on his homeworld of Aq Vetina still haunts him," reads the book. "It was the day his parents were killed by battle droid fire; the day he nearly met the same fate; the day Mandalorians came rocketing in to rescue him; the day he became a foundling (an orphan rescued from a warzone)."

That clears up some details about Din Djarin's mysterious past, meaning we can guess his age – on the Star Wars timeline, the Clone Wars began in 22 BBY, and The Mandalorian is set around 9-11 ABY. So, depending on how old he was in the flashback, that makes Djarin somewhere in his late 30s to early 40s. This is also one of the few solid details we have about Djarin's life before the show, so it's an interesting glimpse into his shadowy history.

We'll next see Din Djarin (and Din Grogu) in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is due out in May 2026. It will be the duo's first big-screen outing, and, judging by footage shown at Star Wars Celebration 2025, it looks like a back-to-basics adventure for the adoptive father and son.

