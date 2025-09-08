Star Wars fans are just now discovering the narrator of The Clone Wars turned into a bad guy who shows up in Andor

Star Wars fans are only just discovering a pretty heartbreaking detail about the galaxy far, far away's canon – a key character in The Clone Wars eventually became an Imperial, and he even showed up in Andor.

Each episode of The Clone Wars begins with opening narration from voice actor Tom Kane, who also voices Admiral Yularen in the show (as well as other Star Wars characters across the franchise). Yularen is on the Republic's side and often works with Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan Ahsoka Tano.

However, Kane's narrator voice and his Yularen voice are identical, meaning it sounds a lot like Yularen is the one kicking off every episode (though that's never explicitly confirmed, and the two roles are credited separately).

On Reddit, one Star Wars fan was pretty shocked to find out that Yularen ultimately became an Imperial, and that he's pretty high ranking by the time of Andor. He's played in the show by Malcolm Sinclair (and the character also appears in Rebels and has a background appearance in A New Hope, before being killed off screen when the Death Star explodes).

"So that bigshot Imperial in Andor, Wullf Yularen, that everyone in the ISB is terrified of? I just found out that's not only the narrator of the Clone Wars show - if you want to interpret the series up to the very end is canonically him recounting events - but he's also the really nice admiral Ahsoka and Anakin get along with in-series," they wrote.

"Why are you surprised? He was a Republic officer, the Republic morphed into the Empire, he morphed into an Imperial officer. Seems solid to me" suggests one fan, while another jokes: "Wait till you find out what happened to Anakin"

"He's stayed with the Republic. The Republic is now the Empire," suggests someone else. "He's been in the Empire for nearly two decades. Tragic, but realistic."

Others point out that the narrator and Yularen aren't strictly the same character – but even so, Yularen pops up a lot in The Clone Wars, making his switch to an Imperial tragic either way.

You can stream all episodes of Andor on Disney Plus now.