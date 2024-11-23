Andor season 2 received no notes from Disney as showrunner reveals how the "critical appreciation" of season 1 helped allow for an unusual amount of creative freedom

Andor season 1 is widely regarded as one of the best pieces of Star Wars media ever, and showrunner Tony Gilroy reveals that the "critical appreciation" basically gave him a free pass with Disney.

Disney is infamously known for being very controlling of its properties. Plenty of MCU directors feel like they've had their wings clipped, and the company scrapped the entire Star Wars extended universe. That's why it's such a shock that Gilroy tells Empire Magazine that for season 2, "In terms of creative notes, no one has come to me and said, ‘No, they shouldn’t say that'"

Andor season 1 was already quite radical as far as mainstream media goes. Throughout the show's three arcs, we see just how brutal the oppression of the Empire is for ordinary people, and we're introduced to characters willing to die to chip away at the Imperial regime.

Seeing Cassian go from a selfish, apolitical man just trying his best to survive to a radical risking it all for the cause is tremendous, and I'm amazed season 1 exists. So to hear Gilroy has even more creative control over season 2 makes me even more excited for it than I already was.

Andor season 2's release date is April 22, 2025, and it will be streaming on Disney Plus. A lot of familiar faces will be reprising their roles. Diego Luna as Cassian, who will be a more active part of the resistance than he was in season 1. Stellan Skarsgard will be back as the bridge between the people and the senate, Luthen, and we should get more screen time with the radical Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whittaker.

