"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side

News
By
published

Is Liam Neeson's character solely responsible?

Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Who's to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side? Well, some Star Wars fans think it's Qui-Gon Jinn who's at fault.

Played by Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace, Qui-Gon is a Jedi Master who Obi-Wan is an apprentice to. He's the one who first believes Anakin is the "chosen one" when the pair encounter him on Tatooine, but the Council denies his request to train him. When Qui-Gon is killed in a lightsaber duel with Darth Maul later in the movie, Obi-Wan promises to train Anakin in his stead.

"I've always, in my mind, viewed Qui-Gon as a respected trainer of Obi-Wan and he died heroically fighting a Sith agent," a fan wrote on Reddit. "Now, on rewatch, there's tons of indications that Obi-Wan saw the danger in Anakin and really it comes to to Qui-Gon's insistence on training Anakin that causes the downfall."

"Nah Jinn was the only Jedi who could’ve successfully trained Anakin. He knew balance more than any other Jedi," someone replied. "That was the whole point of Episode One," another fan agreed. "The duel of the fates resulted in Qui Gon's death and directly led to Anakin becoming Darth Vader."

"The only way he screwed everyone was by dying. If he lived to train Anakin, he would have been a far different person. Obi-Wan was not meant to train Ani," echoed another.

However, others agree that he's not a good Jedi and to blame for Anakin's downfall. "Yes, my god, people on here are constantly praising him but he was an awful Jedi and 10000% kickstarted Anakin's fall with how he went about getting him out of slavery and presenting him to the council," another fan wrote. "I love Liam Neeson wholeheartedly but I can't help but seethe with rage every time I see Jinn's face."

"I agree! Qui-Gon always seemed like the wise mentor, but when you really break it down, his stubbornness about Anakin set everything in motion," wrote someone else. "Obi-Wan, despite being younger and less experienced, actually had some valid concerns that got overlooked. It makes me wonder how things would’ve played out if Qui-Gon had lived –or if the Council had stuck to their initial decision."

Next up from the galaxy far, far away is Andor season 2, which arrives on Disney Plus on April 22 and reunites us with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor as we get ever closer to the events of Rogue One.

While we wait for Andor season 2 to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars fans think they've found a prequels plot hole involving Anakin Skywalker
Andor
Star Wars fans are debating the saga's darkest moment, and it's reminding us how messed up the galaxy actually is
Darth Vader rising
20 years later, Star Wars fans are reflecting on one of the saga's most poignant moments
Jod Na Nawood holding a lightsaber
A Jedi was cut from the Star Wars Skeleton Crew finale – was she Jod’s former master?
Jude Law in Skeleton Crew
Skeleton Crew episode 7 ends with a sinister Star Wars callback to Revenge of the Sith
ahsoka
What is Thrawn cooking? Star Wars fans are debating the Ahsoka villain's plans
Latest in Star Wars Movies
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Longlegs director pitches horrifying Star Wars movie with Darth Vader, and we want it to happen
Werner Herzog in The Mandalorian
Star Wars fans are sharing their favorite unbelievable canon cameos – and some of them are seriously deep-cut
Kathleen Kennedy standing with a bunch of Stormtroopers
Star Wars' Kathleen Kennedy debunks retirement reports, as she shares plans for the future of Lucasfilm: "I will die making movies"
Star Wars
Two of Star Wars' biggest no-show movies get updates – but they're not completely promising
Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian
The Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars movie from Deadpool and Wolverine director is set "five or six years" after The Rise of Skywalker
Latest in News
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"
Bambi in The Reckoning
Bambi decapitates a man, chases victims through the woods, and ruins your childhood in new trailer for twisted horror from the creators of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix
Upcoming Netflix movie is like the Speed sequel we never got, and it’s coming next month
More about star wars movies
Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Longlegs director pitches horrifying Star Wars movie with Darth Vader, and we want it to happen
Werner Herzog in The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans are sharing their favorite unbelievable canon cameos – and some of them are seriously deep-cut

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Bambi in The Reckoning
Bambi decapitates a man, chases victims through the woods, and ruins your childhood in new trailer for twisted horror from the creators of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"
Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix
Upcoming Netflix movie is like the Speed sequel we never got, and it’s coming next month
FBI: Most Wanted
Two popular FBI spin-off shows have been canceled, and unhappy fans think it's "a big mistake"
Haikyu
How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)
Philips OLED TV on a yellow background
Philips just launched its first Roku OLED TV and it looks like a steal for PS5 owners
Best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the most accurate rivers in video games, according to the video game geographer who charted Skyrim and Zelda's waterways
Screenshot from the puzzle game &quot;Hentai Girls,&quot; showing a girl with purple hair in a maid outfit.
Loads of NSFW "Hentai" games have disappeared from the Switch eShop, sparking hopes Nintendo is taking moderation more seriously