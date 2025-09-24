Star Wars fans have spotted an amusing production design detail in Attack of the Clones involving some unfinished DIY: "He said he'll get to it!"

Star Wars fans have spotted a production design detail in Attack of the Clones that makes one small moment in the original trilogy just a little bit funnier.

"In Star Wars Attack of the Clones, Owen’s wife asks him to paint the [ceiling]. 22 years later it’s still unpainted," one fan pointed out on Reddit, attaching two stills of Owen and Beru's house.

One, from Attack of the Clones, sees Anakin and co. sitting around a table under an unfinished painted ceiling. In the second image, from A New Hope, Luke sits at the table two decades later – and the ceiling is still unfinished.

"He said he'll get to it!" replied another fan.

"When a man says he'll do something, he'll do it. You don't have to remind him every 22 years," joked someone else.

"Normally I hate these kind of detail comparisons but this is actually great lol," said another user.

"The most realistic marriage ever shown on screen," added someone else, while someone else wrote, "Most true-to-life thing ever seen in any of the [Star Wars] movies."

