John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
The Finn actor had one request: "Can I be on my feet a little bit longer?"
Finn actor John Boyega has revealed that he spoke to director J.J. Abrams about getting a "level of growth" for his lightsaber-wielding ex-First Order stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after doing a "lot of falling" in the sequel trilogy.
“I was doing a lot of falling in Star Wars,” Boyega said during a panel at Emerald City Comic Con (via Popverse) "So, I was like to J.J., ‘Can I be on my feet a little bit longer?'"
First set up in The Force Awakens as one of two leads alongside Daisy Ridley's Rey, Finn arguably took a step back in the Rian Johnson-directed The Last Jedi, a middle entry that saw him awaken from a coma and undertaking Resistance missions on Canto Bight and then on Snoke's ship – including a memorable showdown with Captain Phasma.
"There was a level of growth from The Last Jedi to The Rise of Skywalker that me and J.J. had spoke about adding," Boyega revealed. "I was like to J.J., ‘I’m sick and tired of eating dirt J.J., I know how to move. My lightsaber skills are undeniable. Get me out there on the field.'"
That request paid off: Abrams made good on his word and gave Boyega more action-heavy moments in The Rise of Skywalker's trilogy-topper.
"I remember J.J. coming up to me and saying, ‘John, we’ve got you, we’ve got Poe, we’ve got Chewbacca running through the corridors, taking out these stormtroopers.’ And that’s when I said, ‘Yeah, that’s enough.’ That was a nice moment and something for me to revel in."
Finn's on-screen future in Star Wars is unclear, though a Rey movie is in the works with Daisy Ridley donning the robes once more as the iconic Jedi.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies coming your way soon. Then dive into the Star Wars timeline to see the complete saga in a galaxy far, far away from start to finish.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Star Wars fans have ignited an age-old debate, and there are some seriously hot takes
The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm