John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Finn actor John Boyega has revealed that he spoke to director J.J. Abrams about getting a "level of growth" for his lightsaber-wielding ex-First Order stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after doing a "lot of falling" in the sequel trilogy.

“I was doing a lot of falling in Star Wars,” Boyega said during a panel at Emerald City Comic Con (via Popverse) "So, I was like to J.J., ‘Can I be on my feet a little bit longer?'"

First set up in The Force Awakens as one of two leads alongside Daisy Ridley's Rey, Finn arguably took a step back in the Rian Johnson-directed The Last Jedi, a middle entry that saw him awaken from a coma and undertaking Resistance missions on Canto Bight and then on Snoke's ship – including a memorable showdown with Captain Phasma.

"There was a level of growth from The Last Jedi to The Rise of Skywalker that me and J.J. had spoke about adding," Boyega revealed. "I was like to J.J., ‘I’m sick and tired of eating dirt J.J., I know how to move. My lightsaber skills are undeniable. Get me out there on the field.'"

That request paid off: Abrams made good on his word and gave Boyega more action-heavy moments in The Rise of Skywalker's trilogy-topper.

"I remember J.J. coming up to me and saying, ‘John, we’ve got you, we’ve got Poe, we’ve got Chewbacca running through the corridors, taking out these stormtroopers.’ And that’s when I said, ‘Yeah, that’s enough.’ That was a nice moment and something for me to revel in."

Finn's on-screen future in Star Wars is unclear, though a Rey movie is in the works with Daisy Ridley donning the robes once more as the iconic Jedi.

