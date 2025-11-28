Despite working on Star Wars since The Phantom Menace, Lucasfilm design director Doug Chiang says "only George [Lucas] truly knows what Star Wars design is... I don’t always get it 100 per cent right”

Lucasfilm's executive design director Doug Chiang has spoken about his philosophy when it comes to designing all things Star Wars in a galaxy far, far away.

In conversation with Creative Bloq, Chiang, who described his role as "[overseeing] Star Wars design for our films, games, new media and theme parks" as well as passing on lessons learned from series creator George Lucas, said: "Star Wars design is more sophisticated than it first appears. On the surface, the designs may seem simple and obvious, and that’s intentional. But underneath lie layers of foundational guidelines that shape this cohesive universe."

Chiang admits, however, that anything authentically Star Wars comes from one man and one man only. He said, "In reality, only George truly knows what Star Wars design is. I do my best, but I don’t always get it 100 per cent right."

The executive design director has been with Lucasfilm on and off over a period of three decades, first beginning in 1995 and acting as the design director for both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones.

Chiang returned to the Star Wars fold as a concept artist for The Force Awakens, before taking on a variety of roles across multiple projects, including next year's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

As for Lucas, he is currently working on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, scheduled to open in 2026.

Star Wars, though, doesn't exactly live rent-free in the mind of Lucas, having sold the franchise to Disney back in 2012.

"Disney took it over and they gave it their vision. That’s what happens," Lucas told the Wall Street Journal last month. "Of course I've moved past it. I mean, I've got a life. I'm building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies."

For more on what's coming to a galaxy near you, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.